What’s the view from your sofa?

I tend to watch telly in my bedroom, because I love my bed. I have a TV right in front of me, and I’ve actually got my Bafta up on the top shelf – just as a little reminder! [In 2023, he won best male comedy performance for Am I Being Unreasonable?] Bed, telly and a cup of tea.

What have you enjoyed on TV recently?

The Traitors. I was very sad when Linda left. She was incredible.

Who controls the remote at home?

My mum. If something I’m watching is boring her, she’ll make it clear.

Tell us about season two of Am I Being Unreasonable? What can we expect from your character, Ollie?

He’s a bit more serious. You see a more grown-up side to him. He notices when things are off, some of which his mum can’t see, and he gets a bit annoyed. He loves her but he gets frustrated.

We all get frustrated with our mums, don’t we?

Oh, yeah. I get frustrated with my mum, to be honest.

Dustin Demri-Burns as Dan, Lenny Rush as Ollie and Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable?. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

Any other similarities between you and Ollie apart from that?

Apart from the cat killing? He’s like a blunter, more psychopathic version of me. In the last series, when he got his birthday present, he made it very clear that he didn’t like it. I might not like a birthday present, but I wouldn’t let people know.

What’s it like working with Daisy May Cooper, your co-star and series creator?

She’s incredible – so funny. There’s quite a bit of improvisation on set, which makes the dialogue more realistic and funnier. She’s the queen of improvisation so it’s daunting, but she never makes me feel uneasy and always helps me out. She’s crazy as well! But in the best way.

Daisy May Cooper as Nic and Lenny Rush as Ollie in Am I Being Unreasonable? BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

You’re 15 now and have been acting since age seven. That’s some CV…

Technically over half of my life! There are still bits that don’t feel real. At the Baftas, I remember thinking, “Last year, I was sitting on my sofa watching this.”

What’s been your favourite “pinch me” moment over the past few years?

Probably the Bafta win. I still can’t believe it. But it’s not even just the win – the ceremony itself was surreal. I met Cillian Murphy, who is amazing. I’m putting Cillian’s kids to shame now, but he said they’d have been very nervous having to do a speech [like mine] in front of so many people. To be honest, I was bricking it as well.

You’ve also appeared a lot on TV as yourself — Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You?, Children in Need… Have you ever considered a career as a comedian or presenter?

It’s a tricky one. I do really enjoy comedy, but I don’t know if it’s something that I’d do for ever. It’s good to explore different things. As an actor, there are more pathways.

What do your friends make of it all?

They don’t really ask a lot of questions about it, which is good. I was so excited when I did Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway because my friends watch it. But when I told them while we were on PlayStation, they just went, “Oh wow! Anyway, what game do you want to play?” They’ve kept me humble…

Is it hard to focus on your homework when you have all these amazing experiences?

It’s weird being on set one day and in a maths classroom the next. But that’s become more normal to me now. I’m nearly done with school – I’m in my final year. I’ve got a few months left, and then I’m done. I’m going to do my GCSEs, but I’m quite keen to leave.

Well, you already have an amazing career. Why, frankly, would you carry on doing maths?

Thank you. I’ll need to tell my mum that!