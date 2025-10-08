As ever, she will choose who shall be her Traitors and who shall remain Faithful and soon, the murders will commence.

With the first episode kicking of proceedings tonight, when can viewers expect the rest? Read on to find out more about the Celebrity Traitors release schedule.

When does Celebrity Traitors start?

Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October on BBC One and iPlayer.

What time is Celebrity Traitors on TV?

Celebrity Traitors begins at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. This is expected to be the same time each night for the rest of the series run.

How many episodes are there in Celebrity Traitors?

There are a total of nine episodes of Celebrity Traitors, with the first being extra long in length!

The launch episode will be 70 minutes long, packed with all the action from the Scottish Highlands.

When does Celebrity Traitors come on BBC iPlayer?

Episodes of Celebrity Traitors will be released on BBC iPlayer after their transmission on BBC One each night.

Celebrity Traitors full release schedule

Episode 1 - Wednesday 8th October at 9pm

Episode 2 - Thursday 9th October at 9pm

Episode 3 - Wednesday 15th October at 9pm

Episode 4 - Thursday 16th October at 9pm

Episode 5 - Wednesday 22nd October at 9pm

Episode 6 - Thursday 23rd October at 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday 29th October at 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday 30th October at 9pm

Episode 9 - TBC

