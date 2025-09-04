There's a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice on the line, but when will the devious game make its way to BBC One?

The Traitors's presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Not yet, but it will be coming out soon. Back in August, Syeda Irtizaali, Interim BBC Director of Unscripted, confirmed that the series would premiere in October 2025.

So while we don't have an exact release date yet, we can expect an announcement to land in the near future. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.

Who will star in Celebrity Traitors?

The BBC confirmed back in May which famous faces would be taking part in the thrilling series, and they do not disappoint.

Below are the names of the stars joining Celebrity Traitors.

Nick Mohammed

Joe Marler

David Olusoga

Niko Omilana

Mark Bonnar

Jonathan Ross

Joe Wilkinson

Lucy Beaumont

Ruth Codd

Tameka Empson

Celia Imrie

Cat Burns

Charlotte Church

Kate Garraway

Alan Carr

Paloma Faith

Tom Daley

Clare Balding

Stephen Fry

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Traitors?

There isn't a complete trailer for Celebrity Traitors, but there is a teaser clip revealing the celebrities that was unveiled back in May.

You can watch the teaser below.

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

