Fourteen celebrities signed up to take part in the seventh season of the much-loved Channel 4 series but just five made it through weeks of punishing challenges to the final on Bank Holiday Monday (9pm, Channel 4).

That number was cut again to three in a fittingly gripping end to this year's process. Former Love Island contestant Adam Collard and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini came up short, which left ex-professional footballer Troy Deeney, singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan, and author and convicted drug smuggler Michaella McCollum as the 2025 winners.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 winners Lucy Spraggan (left), Troy Deeney (centre), and Michaella McCollum (right). Channel 4 Channel 4

Chief instructor Billy Billingham announced at the end of the season seven finale that recruits 3 (McCollum), 4 (Spraggan), and 10 (Deeney) had passed the course and heaped praise on them.

He said: “This course is designed to push you through barriers you would never imagine. To strip you back, physically, mentally and emotionally. This course is brutal. Our world is brutal. It will always come down to one question that we will ask ourselves. Would we have that person stood next to us.

"Number 3, 4 and 10. Congratulations, you have all passed this course. Well done. Seriously guys, good effort, that was a tough, tough course.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The celebrity trio were, understandably, emotional after making it through the course as winners of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025.

Deeney said: “What an experience! When I saw it was just me, Lucy and Michaella, I thought we were the ones who hadn’t made it. What a relief! Unusual word, but cathartic, that’s how I’d sum it up. Brilliantly mind-boggling. I’d recommend it for everyone. But you have to go in curious. Are you curious about who you are? Are you able to go in free and take instructions? At the very start, hoods off, stood on a pier, waves crashing, rain, DS Billy looking at you like he’ll kill you. That’s when you’d quit if you didn’t want to be there. That broke a few early. It didn’t break me.”

Spraggan added: “I couldn’t believe it, to pass, wow, incredible. I felt so emotional. It was about 9 million times worse than I thought it was going to be, and I thought it was going to be bad. I really did! It's utterly traumatising, but unbelievably rewarding. It’s a once in a lifetime thing because I will never do that again!”

“I couldn’t believe it when they said I’d passed, I just started crying, we all did," McCollum revealed. "I really surprised myself. I didn't expect that. I didn't have any intentions of making it to that point, so when I did, I was really proud. I was like, yes! Anyone thinking about doing it, 100 per cent do it. Forget about all the horrible and difficult stuff, those type of opportunities don't come very often in life. And you'll really get to see a completely different version of yourself, and the real, true you, which we disguise and we compress with everyday life, we forget who we really are, so do it!”

All episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins are available to stream on Channel 4.

Add Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.