Ex-footballer Troy Deeney, former Love Island star Adam Collard, Drag Queen Bimini, singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan and author and convicted drug smuggler Michaella McCollum make up the somewhat eclectic final five.

But who will ultimately be crowned champion? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 line-up.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 line-up

Adebayo Akinfenwa - withdrawn

Troy Deeney

Conor Benn – medically withdrawn

Louie Spence - withdrawn

Tasha Ghouri - withdrawn

Hannah Spearritt - withdrawn

Harry Clark - culled

Rebecca Loos - withdrawn

Chloe Burrows - withdrawn

Bimini

Michaella McCollum

Lady Leshurr - withdrawn

Lucy Spraggan

Adam Collard

Scroll down to find out more about this year's contestants.

Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 35

Job: Former professional footballer

Instagram: @t_deeney

Troy Deeney is best known for his career in football, notably as a striker for Watford FC, where he played for 11 years and became the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League.

After retiring, Troy admittedly felt "a little bit lost", and when it came to Celebrity SAS, it was a show he had always "appreciated", which led him to ponder whether he could do it too.

Bimini

Bimini Bon Boulash. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Drag artist and DJ

Instagram: @biminibabes

Bimini Bon-Boulash is a drag queen who rose to fame while appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2020 and has since gone on to use their platform across fashion, music and activism.

For Bimini, drag is more than a performance, with it being a means of reclaiming confidence and joy.

"I wanted a challenge, and I thought, when the opportunity came, how many times am I going to get asked to do that?" Bimini said.

"I like to prove to myself what I can do mentally in my own body or my own head. I love the idea of what people think I could do. I turned up in a pink tracksuit and I think even the DS underestimated me. I love surprising people."

Michaella McCollum

Michaella McCollum. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Author

Instagram: @michaella_mccollum

Michaella McCollum may be known to some viewers as one half of the Peru Two, after she was arrested and imprisoned in Peru for attempting to smuggle £1.5 million worth of cocaine in 2013.

She was initially sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, but was granted early release in 2016 after serving two years and three months.

Michaella has since rebuilt her life and graduated with a degree in International Business Management from Ulster University in 2023.

She was initially hesitant to take part in Celebrity SAS at first, but was keen to get out of her comfort zone and "do the things that scare [her]".

Lucy Spraggan

Lucy Spraggan. Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Musician

Instagram: @lspraggan

Lucy Spraggan is best known for appearing on The X Factor, and her audition song Last Night immediately went viral. She has since released seven studio albums and released a single with Robbie Williams called Sober.

Asked why she agreed to go on Celebrity SAS, Lucy said: "This is something genuinely you can go back and read about in my journals from two years ago, where I wrote about SAS: Who Dares Wins for years. I used to watch it avidly, both the celebrity and the civilian version. I was obsessed. I love seeing the extremes human beings can go through, it is quite incredible."

Adam Collard

Adam Collard. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @adamcollard

Adam Collard first burst onto screens in 2018 as a bombshell on Love Island, something he later returned to in 2022 after becoming the first Islander from a previous season to return as a bombshell once more.

But beyond his work on television, Adam is a successful online fitness coach and entrepreneur, and he owns two gyms in Northumberland and Newcastle.

Asked why he wanted to take part on Celebrity SAS, Adam said: "I've done reality TV in terms of dating shows, and as someone who is in the fitness industry and likes physical challenges, I’ve taken part in all these sort of physical endeavours.

"So this has been the dream. Funnily enough, I always said I wouldn't even do the celebrity version, I would have done the civilian version. It was kind of a dream for me.

"I'll be honest, I've watched more SAS: Who Dares Wins than I have Love Island or Celebs Go Dating, and I've been on both of those. I genuinely am a fan of it. I just love it."

Past contestants

Adebayo Akinfenwa – withdrawn

Adebayo Akinfenwa. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 43

Job: Former professional footballer

Instagram: @akinfenwa

Adebayo Akinfenwa is a former professional footballer who, across his career, played for the likes of Millwall, Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers and amassed more than 200 goals.

Nicknamed 'The Beast', Akinfenwa was officially ranked as "the strongest footballer in the world", and is headed into Who Dares Wins ready to try something new.

When he retired in 2022, the footballer told himself he "wanted to try as many new, different things as possible", not initially thinking that Celebrity SAS would be presented to him.

"So when it came up, I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said.

Conor Benn – medically withdrawn

Conor Benn. Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Professional boxer

Instagram: @conorbennofficial

Conor Benn is a professional boxer who has racked up 23 wins - 14 by knockout - without a single defeat, which has seen him nicknamed 'The Destroyer'.

Now on Celebrity SAS, he is ready to "reclaim a sense of identity, purpose, and resilience" and doesn't plan on fighting for a legacy, but rather himself.

Louie Spence – withdrawn

Louie Spence. Channel 4

Age: 56

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @louiespence

Best known for TV series Pineapple Dance Studios, Louie Spence has an illustrious career across theatre, music and television.

Asked why he wanted to take on the challenge of Celebrity SAS, Louie said: "I was feeling really mentally strong, and I thought it'd be a great challenge. So really, it was just a thing to challenge myself mentally. I’ve watched the show before, I’ve dipped in and out, and like most people, when I’ve watched it, you think you can do it. But it's different when you get there!"

Tasha Ghouri – withdrawn

Tasha Ghouri. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @tashaghouri

Tasha Ghouri rose to fame in 2022 after taking part in Love Island and has gone on to use her platform to raise awareness about deafness and has championed disability inclusion and representation.

Just last year, Tasha took part in Strictly Come Dancing, and was a finalist alongside returning pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

Hannah Spearritt – withdrawn

Hannah Spearritt. Channel 4

Age: 43

Job: Singer and actress

Instagram: @hannahspearritt

Hannah Spearritt is an original member of pop group S Club 7 who, alongside her singing career, has dabbled in the acting world and is well known for playing the role of Abby Maitland in Primeval, Mercedes Christie in Casualty and Kandice Taylor in EastEnders.

More recently, Hannah has relocated with her family to Costa Rica in which they have purchased a jungle home complete with lush land, waterfalls and wildlife.

Harry Clark – culled

Harry Clark. Channel 4

Age: 23

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @harryclarky

Harry Clark rose to fame after appearing on The Traitors season 2, which he subsequently won, and he is currently the only Traitor to have won the UK series.

After winning the show, Harry's life changed overnight as he sky-rocketed to fame, and he has since appeared on BBC Two's Pilgrimage series.

"I think it was just one of these things where actually, for me, it was trying to do something that helped me find myself," Harry said of taking part on Celebrity SAS.

Rebecca Loos – withdrawn

Portrait of Rebecca Loos at Hostage Rescue location. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 46

Job: Yoga teacher

Instagram: @rebeccaloosofficial

Rebecca Loos is a yoga teacher who first rose to prominence after allegations of an affair with footballer David Beckham - something that has never been verified and has been dismissed as "ludicrous" by Beckham himself.

But since then, Loos has gone on to work in television and modelling, and nowadays splits her time between Hemsedal and Oslo as a yoga teacher and A&E medical assistant.

Chloe Burrows – withdrawn

Chloe Burrows. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @chloeburrows

Another former Love Islander taking part this year is Chloe Burrows, who has carved out a successful career in podcasting, influencing and TV.

"I just wanted to test myself," Chloe said of her hopes for the series. "I've always loved competitive things like sports. I consider myself, normally, quite a mentally strong person, so I actually just wanted to see how far I could go.

"I honestly just wanted to test myself. I feel like when you go on Love Island, people kind of put you in a little box. So I wanted to kind of prove to everyone that I can do it and say, 'Look at Georgia Harrison. I can do the same thing!'"

Lady Leshurr – withdrawn

Lady Leshurr. Channel 4

Age: 36

Job: Musician

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Lady Leshurr is an award-winning rapper and singer whose career has seen her scoop several MOBO Awards, including Best Female Act, Best Rap/Grime Act and Best Solo Female.

But her career has gone beyond the bounds of music, having taken part on Dancing on Ice as well as becoming the first Black British woman to lead an Olay commercial.

For Leshurr, she only takes part in TV shows that she knows "[she will] get something out of".

She explained: "I was in a point in my life where I'm getting older and I don't want to get too old when my joints aren't working and I can't run too good. So I thought this was the best time for me to go on the show and just develop myself and become the best version of myself."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins concludes on Sunday 24th August and Monday 25th August at 9pm on Channel 4.

Add Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.