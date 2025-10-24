The Royal Variety Performance has confirmed an exciting line-up of performances from all corners of the entertainment world for this year's celebration.

Hosted by Jason Manford, the night will be complete with a supersized 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables, music from Jessie J, Britain's Got Talent winner Harry Moulding and an exclusive performance from Paddington the Musical.

As part of the Les Misérables celebrations, Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Bradley Jaden, and Killian Donnelly will take to the stage for a show-stopping finale medley, accompanied by the West End and Paris casts, plus amateur companies from across the UK.

In the presence of members of the Royal Family, opera singer Katherine Jenkins will lead with the National Anthem, followed by guest appearances from Stephen Fry, Tom Davis and Mick Miller, plus the award-winning impressionist cast from the hit BBC series Dead Ringers.

Katherine Jenkins. GettyImages/John Phillips/Stringer

Sir Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and special guests will introduce an incredible one-off performance from the Live Aid musical, Just For One Day, as they celebrate 40 years since the iconic concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will also take to the stage with a glittering extract frm the award-winning musical Kinky Boots.

And it doesn't stop there! America's Got Talent winners Adrian Stoica and his border collie, Hurricane, will make their British debut with a special choreographed routine.

This year's Royal Variety Performance marks the fourth year since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with details on which members of the Royal Family will be in attendance yet to be announced.

As ever, the event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, and the money raised will support those in the entertainment industry who are in need.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV later this year.

