If you wanted more Tom Daley on your screen following his stint in The Celebrity Traitors, he has a new Channel 4 series coming soon to fill that void.

Ad

The Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter marks the Olympian's first major presenting role and will see him welcome 10 ambitious knitters who will take on a series of complex challenges as they compete to become the UK's first TV knitting champion.

The eight-part series joins a host of cosy programmes to find Britain's best, and begins on Sunday 2nd November at 8pm on Channel 4.

Set against the picturesque countryside of rural Scotland, each episode will see the knitters tackle two challenges: a group knit where they will work in teams on a complex project and an individual knit where they will take on specific briefs to test their capabilities and skill levels.

Each week, the competitors will be tasked with creating a host of unique makes and larger-than-life sculptural pieces – all made from wool – including clothing, jewellery and furniture.

Tom Daley knitting in the stands next to Lois Toulson during the men's 3m springboard diving semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

And it won't just be Daley watching over the knitters, as creatives Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell will be judging their creative approaches and technique respectively.

Daley said of the series: "I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go!

"I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!"

Meanwhile Wendy Rattray, executive producer, added: "We're thrilled to have Tom as our host, there really couldn’t be a more perfect fit as he’s now known for his knitting skills almost as much as his Olympic diving successes!

"Anyone can knit and Tom reflects a whole new generation who have picked up the needles and let their imaginations run wild."

The Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter begins on Sunday 2nd November at 8pm on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.