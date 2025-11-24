Christmas is fast approaching, with officially a month to go before the big day arrives.

Amidst a flurry of festive TV programming to come this winter period, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is also back, with a cohort of famous faces hoping they have what it takes to lift the festive Glitterball.

This Christmas special will be an emotional one, as it'll also mark the last time Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the programme, following the news of their departure from the programme.

But before you well up, the BBC has been confirming who will step onto the dancefloor this Christmas, with two names announced so far.

So, who is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special this year? Read on to find out more.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2025 cast: Confirmed line-up

The celebrities announced to be taking part so far are as follows:

Scarlett Moffatt

Melanie Blatt

Read on to find out more about this year's contestants and who they'll be dancing with.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt. DavidLawsonPhotography

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @scarlettmoffatt

Professional dance partner: Vito Coppola

Scarlett Moffatt was the first celebrity to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2025.

Scarlett is a TV personality who first rose to fame alongside her family on Gogglebox. It was from there her popularity grew, going on to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2016. Since then, she has worked on the BBC Sounds podcast Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, Channel 4 documentary Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates and 30 episodes of the cookery show Love Bites.

She said of joining this year's festive line-up: "Strictly has always held a special place in my heart, so being part of the Christmas Special feels truly magical. It’s the show that brings everyone together around the TV, and being part of that is a genuine personal and career highlight. I’m sure it’ll also introduce me to a few muscles I didn’t know I had. I can’t wait to live my best life on that dancefloor."

Melanie Blatt

Melanie Blatt. BBC/Mindhouse Productions/Harry Truman

Age: 50

Job: Singer

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Professional dance partner: Kai Widdrington

Melanie Blatt is an English singer who is best known for being part of the girl group All Saints, which she became a member of in 1997. As part of the band, Melanie had five UK number one hit singles and won two BRIT awards, selling over 10 million albums worldwide.

She has also released music as a solo artist, including single Do Me Wrong and See Me. In 2o13 and 2015, she also appeared as a judge on The X Factor NZ.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing this Christmas, Melanie Blatt said: "If you can't have a dance at Christmas, when can you?! I'm so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember."

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2025 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

