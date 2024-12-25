Taking home the festive Glitterball trophy in this year's Christmas episode were Tayce and Kai Widdrington.

The former RuPaul's Drag Race UK star and Strictly pro wowed the judges with their Cha-Cha to 100 Degrees by Kylie and Dannii Minogue, which saw them receive a perfect score – with four 10s from the judges.

Kai Widdrington and Tayce. BBC Studios/Guy Levy

Tayce took on the Christmas episode alongside the likes of Josh Widdicombe, Vogue Williams, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Tamzin Outhwaite and Billy Monger.

Tayce also made history as the first ever drag artist to appear on Strictly, and said she hopes this will "pave the way to more drag icons partaking in the show".

The famous faces all took part in a group dance to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Leona Lewis, along with a musical performance from Emma Bunton, who performed a very special rendition of the classic Spice Girls song, 2 Become 1.

It, of course, wouldn't be an episode of Strictly without a fabulous group dance from the professionals, as they performed a sensational routine to I Love Christmas from Scrooge.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas celebrities and professional dancers. BBC/Guy Levy

Ahead of her performance on Strictly, Tayce told the BBC: "It's such an honour to be part of this amazing and highly popular show, pushing the envelope and breaking boundaries as the first drag queen to appear on it.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, though there's also been some negativity from trolls, but that's nothing I can’t handle."

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

