ITV has revealed the first trailer for Red Eye season 2 ahead of its release on New Year’s Day.

The hotly anticipated second season of the drama, which proved to be a major ratings hit on ITV1 and ITVX following its premiere last year, will see Jing Lusi reprise her role as DS Hana Li.

While Richard Armitage, who played the lead role of Dr Matthew Nolan in the first series, won’t be back for season 2, Martin Compston of Line of Duty has joined the cast instead.

Red Eye season 2 will follow DS Hana Li and Compston’s guest character as they’re forced to set aside past differences in order to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy.

The new trailer gives fans a first look at the action as MI5 head Madeline Delany (Lesley Sharp) brings DS Hana Li in after a murder occurs inside the US Embassy.

Martin Compston joins Red Eye season 2 alongside Jing Lusi's DS Hana Li. ITV

With the building placed into lockdown, Li says, “If we don’t find the killer soon, anybody could be next."

The footage also gives fans a first look at the conflict between Li and Compston’s character, Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody, as he tells her, "Let’s be clear, I’m running things. Don’t get in my way, and you answer to me."

Alongside Lusi, other returning cast members in season 2 include Lesley Sharp as MI5 head Madeline Delaney, Jemma Moore as journalist Jess Li, and a host of other cast members, including Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World) and Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac).

As well as Compston, new additions for season 2 include Nicholas Rowe of The Crown and Trevor White of Industry, among others.

On the new series, star Jing Lusi previously said: "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston."

Meanwhile, Compston added: "I'm delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."

Red Eye will premiere on New Year’s Day on ITV and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

