❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Riot Women future finally confirmed by BBC as Sally Wainwright promises "rollercoaster" of stories
"This is where the fun really starts!"
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 20 November 2025 at 10:35 am
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad