This article contains mentions of a sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The BBC has confirmed that Riot Women will be back for season 2.

It was reported at the beginning of November that Sally Wainwright's drama, which revolves around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band, was in talks to return, with a confirmation imminent.

Rosalie Craig, who stars as the band's front woman Kitty, also told RadioTimes.com that season 1 "doesn't feel final".

"And I know that there's a great will to have another season," she added. "I'm certainly not done with Kitty, so I’d like to have another go at that."

And it's now officially been given the green light, with Wainwright teasing: "Oh, this is where the fun really starts!"

"We've all been so deeply moved by the huge, overwhelming, joyous, emotional response to series one, and now we're able to take the Riot Women extravaganza onto the next level!" said the show's creator, writer, lead director and executive producer. "We hope you’ll all join us on the series two rollercoaster!"

Also responding to the news, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "Riot Women has made people laugh, cry, think and connect with others – what more could we ask for... Bring on the next chapter!"

Similarly, Roanna Benn, executive producer for Drama Republic, said the team were "bowled over by how hugely audiences have loved and resonated with Sally's brilliant characters and stories," teasing "so many stories yet to tell".

Rosalie Craig as Kitty and Joanna Scanlan as Beth. BBC/Drama Republic/Helen Williams

Season 2 "will show what comes next for the Riot Women following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode" – which saw Kitty learn the names of the men who raped her when she was 12 years old – one of whom is still alive, and used to be a detective chief superintendent.

"I've got an address. What you gonna do then, love? Have you decided?" Kitty's dad asked her.

Alongside Craig, the rest of the Riot Women included Joanna Scanlan as Beth, Tamsin Greig as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore as Yvonne, alongside Taj Atwal, Chandeep Uppal and Macy Seelochan as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the "riotous" backing singers.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Riot Women is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

