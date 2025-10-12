But life has a way of throwing spanners in the works, no matter how rock ’n’ roll you are, as the band is about to discover when their pasts come hurling into the present.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast unleashing their inner rage in iconic punk style.

Riot Women cast

The leading ladies of Riot Women are:

Joanna Scanlan as Beth Thornton

Rosalie Craig as Kitty Eckersley

Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess Burchill

Tamsin Greig as Holly Gaskell

Amelia Bullmore as Yvonne Vaux

Taj Atwal as Nisha Lal

Chandeep Uppal as Kam Lal

Joining them in the cast are:

Jonny Green as Tom Thornton

Ellise Chappell as Fearne

Macy Seelochan as Miranda

Anne Reid as Nancy

Tony Hirst as Jerry Booth

Shannon Lavelle as Chloe

Sue Johnston as Auntie Mary

Mark Bazeley as Gavin

Ben Batt as Rudy

Natalia Tena as Inez

Thomas Flynn as SpongeBob

Richard Fleeshman as Jojo

Claire Skinner as Tricia

Peter Davison as Graham

Nicholas Gleaves as Tony

Olwen May as Margaret

Kevin Doyle as Michael

Who is Beth Thornton?: Beth is the kind of woman that takes an idea and runs with it. An English teacher by day, she is feeling at one of the lowest points of her life – tired of taking care of everyone else but herself. So when she gets the chance to be in a rock band? She’s all in. Maybe a bit too much for a local talent show. Speaking of the character, Joanna said: “The inkling of doing something different that relates to her own love of music and the music of her past life – punk and rock – and the wildness she’s never been able to express since she became a teacher, got married and adopted her son, starts to emerge.”

Where else have I seen Joanna Scanlan?: Joanna is a British actress who made her screen debut in 1997 in an adaptation of Jane Eyre, which was followed by adaptations of Vanity Fair, Murder Most Horrid and EastEnders. In 2005, she landed her breakout role as Terri Coverley in Armando Iannucci political satire, The Thick of It. Since then she’s appeared in shows including Big School, No Offence, and playing Ma Larkin in The Larkins. Most recently, she’s appeared in season four of Slow Horses, and Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal.

Rosalie Craig as Kitty Eckersley

BBC / Drama Republic

Who is Kitty Eckersley?: When we first meet Kitty, she is not in the best place in life compared to the others. With her mental health at an all-time low, and an arrest at the supermarket, Kitty is just about to give up when she reunites with Beth – discovering along the way they are more connected than she ever realised.

Where else have I seen Rosalie Craig?: Rosalie Craig is a predominantly theatre actress who started her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001. She later played Arwen in a stage adaptation of Lord of The Rings in 2007. On TV, her credits include Miranda, The Queen’s Gambit, Truth Seekers and Netflix’s 1899. She has most recently been seen in Moonflower Murders and The Serpent Queen.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess Burchill

BBC / Drama Republic

Who is Jess Burchill?: Jess is the brains behind the rock band idea. Her husband left behind his drumkit when he left, and rather than let it gather dust in her garage she’s decided to claim it as her own. Speaking about where we first meet the character, Lorraine explains Jess is “Like most women, -tasking physically and emotionally. She’s swamped running a pub, looking after her kids, her grandkids, her relationship, her friends and her community. She’s available to everyone - selfless and not exactly fulfilled.

Where else have I seen Lorraine Ashbourne?: Lorraine Ashbourne is a Manchester-born actress, who first became a household name in 1998 with leading roles in dramas City Central and Playing The Field. She is also a regular dramatic and comedic face, taking on roles in The Bill, Larkrise to Candleford and The Interceptor. In 2019 she joined the cast of The Crown, playing Labour politician Barbara Castle, and since 2020 has had a regular role as Mrs Varley in Bridgerton. Most recently she’s appeared in BBC’s Sherwood, Sky’s I Hate Suzie and Alma’s Not Normal, which won a BAFTA for best Scripted Comedy in 2025.

Tamsin Greig as Holly Gaskell

BBC / Drama Republic

Who is Holly Gaskell?: Holly is ready for retirement from the police force after 30 years, when her life changes forever after arresting Kitty in a supermarket. Given a bass guitar from a man she once arrested, Holly has a can-do attitude, but has taken on the brunt of the care for her ailing mother, who has dementia.

Where else have I seen Tamsin Greig?: Tamsin Grieg is a British actress of stage and screen who has earned critical acclaim for both dramatic and comedic roles. In comedy, her breakout television role was in Channel 4 comedy Green Wing, but also appeared in Black Books, and most recently became loved as Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. In drama, she has appeared in Belgravia, Sexy Beast and most recently Suspect.

Amelia Bullmore as Yvonne Vaux

BBC / Drama Republic

Who is Yvonne Vaux?: Yvonne is Holly’s big sister who, having already got some knowledge of guitar under her belt thanks to taking lessons as a kid, is brought into the band. She’s organised to a fault, and has a successful career as a midwife, but Holly gets frustrated that her level of care isn’t always extended to their struggling elderly mother. Yvonne doesn’t mince her words when it comes to speaking her mind – and can come across a bit hard-nosed as a result.

Where else have I seen Amelia Bullmore?: Amelia Bullmore is an English actress and playwright. Starting her career as part of a cabaret group, she was scouted for a role in Coronation Street, joining the cast as Steph Barnes from 1990 to 1991, and later reprising the role for short stints in following years. Since then, she has appeared in both dramatic and comedic roles, appearing in Brass Eye, I’m Alan Partridge, Happy Valley, and Scott and Bailey. Most recently, she’s been seen in Gentleman Jack, The Larkins, The Buccaneers and The Jetty.

Taj Atwal as Nisha Lal

Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess and Taj Atwal as Nisha Lal. BBC/Drama Republic/Matt Squire

Who is Nisha Lal?: Nisha was Holly’s partner while working with the police, and even after Holly’s retirement, maintains a strong bond with her. Still a young up-and-comer in the force, she finds herself getting the unwanted attention of fellow cop Rudy, who makes her uncomfortable. Alongside her sister, Kam, she joins the group as a backing singer.

Where else have I seen Taj Atwal?: Taj Atwal is a Norwich-born actress who trained at the Guildford School of Acting. She has since appeared on stage and screen, with recurring roles in Line of Duty, Cold Call, Truth Seekers, Hull Raisers and Trying. Most recently she appeared in BBC comedy-drama, Daddy Issues, alongside Aimee-Lou Wood.

Chandeep Uppal as Kam Lal

Chandeep Uppal as Kam Lal. BBC/Drama Republic/Matt Squire

Who is Kam Lal? Nisha's outgoing sister. They are very close.

Where else have I seen Chandeep Uppal? My Life as a Popat, Echo City and Holby City are some of the shows she's appeared in.

Additional Riot Women cast includes:

Jonny Green (Doctor Who podcast spin-off series, Torchwood: The Story Continues, White Lines, It's a Sin, Count Abdulla, Strike) as Tom - Beth’s adopted son, who has somewhat grown distant from her after growing up flying the nest.

Ellise Chappell (Poldark) as Fearne - Tom's wife.

Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Miranda - Jess's daughter.

Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment) as Nancy - Holly and Yvonne's mum.

Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks) as Jerry Booth - Jess's parter.

Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres) as Chloe - Jess's eldest daughter.

Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) as Mary - Jess's aunt.

Mark Bazeley (Home Fires) as Gavin - Kitty's ex.

Ben Batt (Scott and Bailey) as Rudy - a police officer.

Natalia Tena (Harry Potter) as Inez - Jess's sworn enemy.

Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air) as SpongeBob - he claims he's Kitty's boyfriend.

Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street) as Jojo - he goes on a date with Holly.

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as Tricia and Peter Davison (Doctor Who) as Graham - Tom's parents-in-law.

Nicholas Gleaves (After the Flood) as Tony - a police sergeant and Holly's ex.

Olwen May (Coronation Street) as Margaret and Kevin Doyle (Sherwood) as Michael - Beth's neighbours.

Riot Women airs Sunday 12th October at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

