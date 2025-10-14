The BBC has yet to announce what the future holds for Riot Women, Sally Wainwright's life-affirming new drama about a group of menopausal women who form a punk rock band. But the series is certainly poised to continue following an eventful finale that leaves the door wide open.

"Oh, it definitely doesn't feel final," Craig told RadioTimes.com. "And I know that there's a great will to have another season. I'm certainly not done with Kitty, so I’d like to have another go at that."

After Kitty narrowly avoided a third stint behind bars – when the criminal damage case against her collapsed – she was free to join her bandmates on stage at the Hebden Bridge festival, which was an utter triumph. And for once in Kitty's life, everything appeared to be on an even keel.

But just after she stepped off stage, she received a call from her dad.

He’d done some digging and uncovered the names of the three men who raped her when she was 12, resulting in her pregnancy with Tom.

One had died, but two were still alive – one of whom, according to Kitty's dad, was an undercover police officer who had infiltrated the gang and gone on to become a detective chief superintendent before retiring.

"I've got an address. What you gonna do to then, love?" he asked her. "Have you decided?"

In an earlier scene, Kitty had confided in Holly that rather than go to the police, she might take matters into her own hands. "I might want to deal with it myself," she said.

But will she succumb to her rage and risk blowing up her own life in the process? Or will she choose herself, her son Tom, Beth, and the rest of the Riot Women?

Sadly, tradition dictates that she'll probably do the former...

"She's often lied to, she's often kicked about in life, and I think that she picks herself up in her own unique way – and that is exactly how you find her [at the beginning of the series]: smashing up cars and taking her revenge in only the way that she will," said Craig.

But after beginning the slow process of reclaiming her voice and rebuilding her life, perhaps, just perhaps, she'll surprise everyone.

"She'll always find a way to solve things – but they just might be in a really, really unexpected way," she added.

"There's absolutely a second, third, fourth chance," said Craig of how the drama champions new beginnings, redemption, or simply showing the world who you really are. "You can reinvent yourself. You can start again."

We're all rooting for you, Kitty.

Riot Women airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

