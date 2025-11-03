With Riot Women still airing on BBC One on Sunday evenings and all episodes available to stream on iPlayer, it's safe to say that the Sally Wainwright series has been a hit for the broadcaster.

Focusing on a group of menopausal women who form a punk rock band, the six-part series does focus on the band and its music but it's its exploration of its characters that have really gripped viewers.

Well, it's now been revealed that the BBC are in talks to renew the show for more with it apparently being a discussion that is ongoing, but set to reach an official confirmation soon.

According to The Sun, the BBC are "set to sign off on a second series" with a TV insider saying: "Sometimes shows come along which just seem to capture the public’s imagination and this is one of them."

Rosalie Craig as Kitty. BBC/Drama Republic/Helen Williams

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

While an official announcement is yet to come from the BBC, we do know that its cast doesn't believe that the final episode is where the series should finish.

Rosalie Craig previously told RadioTimes.com: "Oh, it definitely doesn't feel final. And I know that there's a great will to have another season. I'm certainly not done with Kitty, so I’d like to have another go at that."

Read more:

Similarly, Taj Atwal told RadioTimes.com in a Pass the Mic interview that she's already got an idea of how things could pan out for her character Nisha, and what Wainwright may want to explore, should the opportunity for season 2 to arise.

She revealed: "He's obviously seething. It's totally obviously Sally's show and I think she would continue to tell that in the most truthful way. We would all like it tied in a nice, neat bow. Like, Nisha goes in and says, 'Yes, this is what's happened', everything's going to be fine and Rudy's going to be sacked. But is that the reality of life? I'm not sure."

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see if there's more Riot Women on the cards. But here's to hoping!

Riot Women airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.