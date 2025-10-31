*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Riot Women.*

With previous roles in the likes of Hullraisers, Line of Duty and The Control Room, Taj Atwal isn't a stranger to appearing in a talked-about TV show. But now starring in the critically lauded Riot Women as police officer Nisha Lal, Atwal describes the experience of working on a series helmed by Sally Wainwright as a "beautiful moment" that she'd been waiting for.

Having been a fan of Wainwright for "as long as I can remember", Atwal had always wanted to work with the Happy Valley creator. So when Wainwright herself said she'd love for Atwal to play Nisha in the series, it clearly meant a lot to the actress.

"I couldn't cry because I was actually unwell," Atwal laughs. "I just felt so emotional and it felt so right, the right story to be a part of. I'm so honoured that she's given it to me to bring it alive."

The six-part series is a welcome addition to BBC One's Sunday night primetime slot, focusing on five menopausal women who decide to form a punk rock band. Atwal's Nisha and Chandeep Uppal's Kam are sisters who join the band as its backing singers but as with any character-driven Wainwright series, Nisha's story is a particularly gripping one.

Having been Holly's (Tamsin Greig) police partner whilst she worked on the force, their bond is a strong one even after Holly retires. But as an officer still finding her feet by herself, Nisha is the victim of unwanted attention from fellow officer Rudy (Ben Batt). It's in the second episode that we see things notch up to a whole new uncomfortable level for Nisha, who is working at her desk when Rudy approaches her and gropes her from behind.

What starts out as a rumination on misogyny within the police and the ability to call out sexist behaviour in the workplace only gets more dark by the episode, with it becoming all too clear that Nisha's story is one that is inspired by real-life lived experiences and recent headlines.

By the fourth episode, Nisha's life is not only endangered by those she was trying to arrest but she is also completely demeaned when Rudy is the one who finds her hanging by the rails of a building, handcuffed.

The stomach-churning scenes are ones that will send a shiver down any viewer's spine, especially in light of the 2023 report from Lady Louise Casey that found "institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the Met".

Group chat conversations and instances of photographing victims are unfortunately cases that have unfolded in the real world, but are captured with emotional nuance within Nisha's Riot Women story. The series especially feels like a whirlwind for Atwal who was filming for it last year when the UK anti-immigration riots were unfolding, she tells me.

"Sarah Everard had happened not much longer before, a few years ago. All of this stuff is still so fresh, current, painful and real," she says.

"You're living it outside in daily life and then you're portraying it on screen. Actually, I thought, 'Gosh, now is so the right time to tell this.' It made me dig deep even more and want to tell it even more authentically and truthfully because people are suffering it, suffering the stuff that Nisha is. It also reinforced to me what a genius Sally is, really reflecting life so truthfully."

The sad reality of current affairs only added to the nerves that Atwal had surrounding the series, as she recalls: "Obviously at the time when we first started [filming], things were just a little bit calmer. Then, all the race riots were happening.

"I was like, 'Right, OK, this is really important now to tell this story.' Then we had another calm moment and it's come back again. I was just worried at the start that people would think, 'But that doesn't really happen in real life, that doesn't happen anymore.'

"It goes to show that it is happening and it's continuously happening. You kind of feel some responsibility but really more than anything, just to tell it as truthfully as possible."

Wainwright also worked closely with a police advisor, Lisa, to ensure that Nisha’s story accurately reflects the experiences of a police officer.

"She has this wealth of information from somebody who was actually in the police force for many, many years up north. When I spoke to her, obviously you want to say, 'Yeah but to this extreme?' But then you look at someone like Sarah and what happened with that male police officer. Obviously, [Sarah] didn't work in the police force but [Lisa] said there is misogyny in the police force, there is racism in the police force all the time.

"I just wanted to honour what Sally had already done, the work she's already done, the research. All I'm doing is taking that and saying, 'Right, what can I do to bring this to life in the best way possible?' Lisa was there with us on set all the time, making sure that even the scene in the alleyway where the lads attack me – she was on top of that, of exactly how I would react as a police officer."

Nisha doesn't agree with the way that her former partner Holly handles the information she tells her in confidence, with the consequences only creating a rift between the once close pair of friends. Atwal herself agrees with how Holly called out people in the situation but Wainwright's writing paves the way for more realistic storytelling.

"The reality is that people are so scared for so many different reasons and don't speak out," she remarks. "That scene is so important, and the subsequent fallout with Holly, to reflect actually the truth of a lot of what women go through – [they] are afraid to say anything."

Whilst the final episode does see Nisha join the band on stage in a powerful moment of empowerment, we're left on a bit of an open-ended note regarding Rudy and Nisha's place within the force post-attack.

At the time of our interview and of writing, Riot Women's future hasn't been confirmed so we don't know if a season 2 is in store. However, if it was to come to fruition, Atwal would be interested in seeing the full ramifications of what happens between Nisha and Rudy.

"He's obviously seething. It's totally obviously Sally's show and I think she would continue to tell that in the most truthful way. We would all like it tied in a nice, neat bow. Like, Nisha goes in and says, 'Yes, this is what's happened', everything's going to be fine and Rudy's going to be sacked. But is that the reality of life? I'm not sure."

We may not know exactly where Nisha's story is going to turn just yet, but there's certainly plenty to work with regarding her character. While working with Wainwright was a constant source of inspiration for Atwal, Wainwright was also "one of the most precise directors" Atwal's ever worked with, with the experience feeling "liberating because you feel so safe in her hands and whatever she tells you to do".

Wainwright was "open and accommodating" to changing Nisha's initial character name to "a more Punjabi" one, Atwal tells me, which made the character that bit more personal to her.

As for the response to the series thus far, Atwal has loved all of the messages from fans of all genders, not just women. While it is an unashamed series about female rage, Atwal says it just goes to show that Riot Women hasn't only struck a chord with who they thought it would.

"I haven't had an experience like it," the actress tells me, gushing over the leading stars of the show. "They're all such brilliant actresses who have such a wealth of life experience and being able to soak that up every day, you feel like you're just enveloped."

Riot Women perfectly toes the line between being a hard-hitting drama with plenty of flecks of humour, a medium Atwal has been used to in her previous roles. "I will always do comedy, no matter what. I always do one a year because I love the joy it brings people and it feels so good. I find that world not so much easier, I just find comfort in doing comedy. It just comes easier to me," she says.

"I think it was Alan Ayckbourn – and I might be completely misquoting this – but he said something like, 'Life is one big comedy punctuated by moments of sadness.' I just love that quote and it kind of feels right for that world.

"Obviously the world at large is going through a wave of awfulness, but that's what makes those moments land more truthfully. I think you feel it more."

In terms of the stories she hopes to tell in the future, Atwal admits that she's "really been digging deep" for inspiration and new narratives. One of those sources has come by way of the book Asians in Britain: 400 Years of History by Rozina Visram, which includes "so many real stories of Asians who made an impact, who did notable things", Atwal says.

"I would love to see those on screen. Yes, we get the fictional stories but there seems to be a bit of a dip at the moment. I mean, there's some great scripts, but then also a lot linked to the female protagonist getting married. It just feels a bit outdated, that's not our only narrative.

"So I'm really kind of putting pen to paper at the moment and I would love actual great writers to bring those stories to life, it would be amazing."

Because while TV fans have only seen Atwal in front of the camera thus far, the actress admits that she would love to get behind it in a writing or producing role one day. Even between juggling quite a few projects right now (including the second season of Sky's Sweetpea, which she describes as an "incredible, lovely environment"), Atwal tries to find the time to write, saying she loves crafting stories for other people and envisioning how different actors could bring her tales to life.

Those may be exciting additional notches to add to her belt in the future but for now, Atwal thinks there has been a shift in the right direction for Asian representation behind the scenes. However, just the notion of having to speak about it also means that there's a long way to go, she admits.

"We're never going to stop existing so why wouldn't you want us on screen as well? We're not hidden in the world, we're alongside you. And also – isn't it boring just seeing the same thing when you want to see a bit of everything?"

Riot Women airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on iPlayer now.

