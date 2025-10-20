The rumour mill continues to churn when it comes to Line of Duty, but while we may not have any concrete updates regarding the future of the BBC crime drama, Vicky McClure has teased a potential future project with her co-stars.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine for next week's issue, McClure was clear that she didn't "have any updates, I’m afraid", regarding the future of Line of Duty.

"I don’t want to give anyone any false hope," she explained. "We’ve all been very clear that we’d absolutely love to do another series."

She did tease an entirely different kind of role, though, adding: "Adrian [Dunbar], Martin [Compston] and I have been talking about doing a travel show together, though. If any of us ever has any spare time, we’ll do it. Line of Duty gave us two brilliant things – our careers and our friendship."

So, could we be getting a travelogue fronted by the Line of Duty stars sometime soon? While nothing of the sort has been confirmed, we're sure audiences would be grateful to see the trio back on our screens in some form or another.

Line of Duty. BBC

However, it was more recently intimated that Line of Duty would be making its anticipated return with Dunbar previously stating that the BBC drama is ready to return for filming next year.

He'd told The Times: “We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us. Jed is writing. We’ve talked to the BBC.

“It is down to the BBC to make an announcement, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that next year we’ll be working on a new series. No doubt Jed will think of some interesting twists and turns.”

A few months prior, it had been reported that the schedules of Dunbar, Compston and McClure had been lined up to film new episodes, with filming reportedly set to kick off in January 2026.

At the time, the BBC declined to comment on the news when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Compston appeared to dispel those rumours though, saying that due to the actors' busy schedules, if anything were to happen with a new season, it would be "a way off".

While it all remains quite the mystery, we do know for certain that McClure will be back on our screens in the third instalment of heart-racing thriller, Trigger Point.

The series follows McClure's Lana Washington, a Metropolitan Police explosives officer, who is set to investigate a bomb threat that "reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta".

The synopsis continues: "Someone is targeting individuals, and demanding revenge.

"Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim."

