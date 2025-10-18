With titles like Fool Me Once, Missing You and The Stranger under his belt, TV fans know that when they tune into a Harlan Coben thriller, they're bound to go on quite the dramatic rollercoaster.

Well, now the author is bringing us a brand new thriller with BAFTA winner Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic) that's not based on any of his novels, but a totally original idea made for TV.

Lazarus follows Peaky Blinders actor Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychiatrist who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide.

But he soon starts to have all manner of disturbing experiences that can't be explained and point to some ominous answers surrounding a string of cold-case murders.

The premise is a dark one and it's precisely that "deeper grit" that sets Lazarus apart from Coben's previous work, according to series star Claflin.

The actor said: "As soon as I got to the end of episode one, I very quickly pleaded to have the second one. I was really interested in the character, the subject, the themes - but unlike Harlan's previous work, I felt that this had an even deeper grit to it.

"It felt more evolved in a way, the fact that they had elements of humour in there, as well as the elements of horror and the psychological thriller aspect that Harlan Coben is known for. I just wanted to know more. So, it wasn’t long before I jumped on – I mean, in truth I bit their hand off."

Sam Calflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus. Prime Video

Similarly, co-star David Fynn said: "I've watched a few of Harlan’s shows on Netflix but I think this one is unique in that because it's Amazon there are different parameters around the show. I feel like we were able to go a bit darker in terms of tone and content.

"The stories are so well constructed that you almost have to allow yourself to go on the ride. And look, Harlan’s a master of these interpersonal stories that interweave and tangle. This one just looks incredible – it’s a Harlan Coben psychological thriller set in Gotham City that happens to have a couple of national treasures in the leading parts."

The drama also stars Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, Karla Crome as Bella Catton and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Whilst Lazarus is dropping on Prime Video next week, it won't be long before Harlan Coben fans also get another dose of tense drama with his upcoming series, Run Away, coming soon.

Similarly, Brocklehurst is lead writer on Run Away just like with Lazarus, with the cast of Run Away including James Nesbitt, Ellie de Lange, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Jon Pointing, as well as others.

