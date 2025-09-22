It is then revealed Joel's father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (played by Billy Nighy), has taken his own life, but Joel is suspicious about the events surrounding his death. As he becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders, he starts to have visions of his father, and believes that his death is somehow tied to his sister's murder 25 years ago.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The series also stars Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown. All six episodes will be released on Wednesday 22nd October.

Claflin, who is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Daisy Jones & the Six, also starred earlier this year in The Count of Monte Cristo, and will soon be seen alongside Kaley Cuoco in new mystery series Vanished.

Meanwhile, this project is notable for Coben in that it's not based on one of his novels, but is instead from an original concept.

It won't be long until fans get to see another Coben project after this, with Netflix set to bring us a new adaptation of one of his works, Run Away.

That series will star James Nesbitt, Ellie de Lange, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Jon Pointing, amongst others.

