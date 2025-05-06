Alice is subsequently plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, and uncovers some shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.

Also starring alongside Cuoco and Claflin in the series, which is now shooting in Marseille, are Karin Viard (Polisse), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale) and Dar Zuzovsky (Corduroy). It will be helmed by Pixie director Barnaby Thompson.

Sam Claflin. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Tushar Jindal, head of content acquisitions at Prime Video UK, said in a statement: "With Kaley and Sam leading an incredible cast, this gripping thriller will keep viewers guessing at every turn.

"We’re delighted to bring Vanished to Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada and we can’t wait for audiences to be swept up in the mystery."

This won't be the first time Claflin has been in the central cast of a Prime Video show - he previously starred in 2023 hit series Daisy Jones & the Six, alongside Riley Keough.

He will also soon be seen in Lazarus on the platform, which comes from Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst and also stars Bill Nighy and Alexandra Roach.

Meanwhile, Cuoco appeared in last year's action comedy Role Play for Prime Video, and starred in two seasons of the Peacock and Sky show Based on a True Story, which was cancelled last month.

Vanished will stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

