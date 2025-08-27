You can see a selection of the new imagery throughout this article.

Sam Claflin in Lazarus. Prime Video

Other actors set to feature across the series include Karla Crome (Toxic Town) as Bella Catton, Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead) as Detective Alison Brown and Roisin Gallagher (The Lovers).

Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin in Lazarus. Prime Video

Unlike all of Coben's previous British and American TV projects, Lazarus isn't based on one of his novels, but is instead from an original script he has written alongside Danny Brocklehurst.

Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach in Lazarus. Prime Video

Alongside the release of the images, Prime Video also confirmed the release date for the series, with all six episodes set to arrive on the streamer on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

The official synopsis for Lazarus says that it "follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained".

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus. Prime Video

It continues: "He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago."

Lazarus isn't the only Coben project fans can look forward to - there is also an adaptation of his novel Run Away coming up, which will stream on Netflix and star James Nesbitt, Ellie de Lange, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Jon Pointing, amongst others.

Billy Nighy in Lazarus. Prime Video

That series will follow a man whose troubled daughter runs away and goes missing, leaving his life in tatters, but who later reappears having developed a drug addiction and become embroiled in a dangerous underworld.

Lazarus will stream on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.