Line of Duty star Martin Compston gives 'unfortunate' update on season 7
Eager Line of Duty fans may have to bide their time a little while longer.
While it had previously been reported that Line of Duty season 7 was in the works, it seems as though fans may have to exercise a level of patience when it comes to any potential new episodes.
It had been reported just last month that the hit BBC drama would be filming new episodes next year after the schedules of the main trio – Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar – had all aligned.
However, now, Compston has said that due to their busy schedules, if anything were to happen with a new season, it would be "a way off".
Speaking to The Sun, Compston revealed: “We're always talking about possibilities and schedules and whatnot. Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off."
The actor did reveal that he'd met up with series creator Jed Mercurio and co-stars Dunbay and McClure before Christmas but admitted it was just to catch-up over dinner.
He continued: "But because we're all so close and we all want the best for the show, we wouldn't do it again just for the sake of it. If it was just about doing it for the sake of it, we'd have probably done another three series by now."
"We really care about the quality of it. So if we come back, it would be for the right reasons. It won’t just be: ‘Get another one done.’ It'll be because Jed thinks there's a story to tell."
Rumours have continued to swirl over the future of Line of Duty since its season 6 finale left viewers wanting more. Having aired all the way back in 2021, the appetite for more of the crime drama just continues to grow, especially since all of the show's stars have expressed interest in wanting to return for more.
Series actor Christina Chong had previously let slip that she had been approached about her availability for season 7 filming next year, signalling that we could be seeing more of Nicola Rogerson. But as of now, nothing has been confirmed.
More recently, Compston has been seen on our screens in Prime Video's Fear and The Rig season 2, having also recently been confirmed as a guest star in season 2 of ITV's Red Eye.
On the announcement of his new role, Compston said: "I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."
Previous seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
