Fear cast: Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra star in the Prime Video thriller
Compston and Mohindra play parents whose lives become a nightmare when they move into a new house.
New Prime Video thriller series Fear stars Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra, with the duo playing parents who move their family from London to a new home in Glasgow.
While getting set up in their new house, they meet their downstairs neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod), who at first seems warm and welcoming, but who soon turns their dream home into a nightmare.
The three-part series also stars James Cosmo, Maureen Beattie and Daniel Portman as Martyn's family, but who else stars, who do they all play and what have their been in before?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Fear on Prime Video.
Fear cast: Where you've seen them before
The following stars feature in the Fear cast.
- Martin Compston as Martyn Berwick
- Anjli Mohindra as Rebecca Berwick
- Solly McLeod as Jan Boyd
- James Cosmo as Allan Berwick
- Maureen Beattie as Eileen Berwick
- Daniel Portman as Brian Berwick
- Anneika Rose as Anne Dias
- Bhav Joshi as David Howden
Here is all you need to know about the major players...
Martin Compston plays Martyn Berwick
Who is Martyn Berwick? Martyn is husband to Rebecca and father to their two children. He is an architect looking to make a big break in Glasgow.
What else has Martin Compston been in? Compston is best known for his role as Steve in Line of Duty, while he has also had roles in series including Monarch of the Glen, The Nest, Vigil, Traces, Our House, Mayflies and The Rig, as well as films such as Mary Queen of Scots and The Aftermath.
Anjli Mohindra plays Rebecca Berwick
Who is Rebecca Berwick? Rebecca is Martyn's wife and mother to their two children. She has a background in research surrounding gene therapy and stem cells, and is considering going back to work after many years out raising the children.
What else has Anjli Mohindra been in? Mohindra has had notable roles in series including The Sarah Jane Adventures, The Missing, Cucumber, Bodyguard, Wild Bill, Vigil, The Suspect, The Peripheral, The Lazarus Project, The Red King and Get Millie Black.
Solly McLeod plays Jan Boyd
Who is Jan Boyd? Jan is the mysterious downstairs neighbour to Martyn and Rebecca, who starts to exhibit unsettling behaviours and make their lives hell.
What else has Solly McLeod been in? McLeod has had roles in series including Outlander, The Rising, House of the Dragon and Tom Jones, as well as the film William Tell.
James Cosmo plays Allan Berwick
Who is Allan Berwick? Allan is Martyn's father, with whom he has a difficult relationship.
What else has James Cosmo been in? Cosmo is known for his roles in series including Sons of Anarchy, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Game of Thrones, Shetland, The Durrells, Chernobyl, His Dark Materials, The Bay, Jack Ryan, Six Four and Nightsleeper, as well as films such as Trainspotting, Wonder Woman and Outlaw/King.
Maureen Beattie plays Eileen Berwick
Who is Eileen Berwick? Eileen is Martyn's mother.
What else has Maureen Beattie been in? Beattie has had roles in series including Casualty, Taggart, The Bill, Vera, Doctor Who, Deadwater Fell, Our House, Black Cake and Playing Nice.
Daniel Portman plays Brian Berwick
Who is Brian Berwick? Brian is Martyn's erratic brother.
What else has Daniel Portman been in? Portman is best known for his role as Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, while he has also had roles in Vigil, The Control Room, Karen Pirie and Black Mirror.
Anneika Rose plays Anne Dias
Who is Anne Dias? Anne is Rebecca's friend who lives in Glasgow.
What else has Anneika Rose been in? Rose is known for playing Anisha in The Archers, while she has also appeared in TV series such as Ackley Bridge, The Cry, Guilt, Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty, The Midwich Cuckoos, Shetland, Crossfire, Best Interests, Payback and Silent Witness.
Bhav Joshi plays David Howden
Who is David Howden? David is Anne's ex and the co-owner of a biomedical research company.
What else has Bhav Joshi been in? Joshi has had roles in series including Vigil, Annika, Guilt, Crime, Wedding Season, Karen Pirie, Granite Harbour, Doctor Who, The Diplomat and Bad Sisters.
