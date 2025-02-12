But when will the series arrive on the streamer, what more do we know about the plot and who else stars in it?

Read on for everything you need to know about Fear on Prime Video.

When will Fear be released on Prime Video?

Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra in Fear. Prime Video

All three episodes of Fear will be released on Prime Video on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

The series was first announced when filming began back in March 2024.

What is Fear about?

Solly McLeod and Anjli Mohindra in Fear. Prime Video

The official synopsis for Fear says: "Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

"At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

The series is based on a German novel of the same name by Dirk Kurbjuweit, which was itself loosely inspired by Kurbjuweit's own experiences.

Fear cast: Who stars in the Prime Video thriller?

Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra, James Cosmo and Maureen Beattie in Fear Prime Video

Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Anjli Mohindra (The Lazarus Project) lead the cast of the thriller, alongside the likes of Solly McLeod (Tom Jones), James Cosmo (Nightsleeper), Maureen Beattie (Doctor Who) and Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), who take on major supporting roles.

You can find a full list of the central cast members here:

Martin Compston as Martyn Berwick

Anjli Mohindra as Rebecca Berwick

Solly McLeod as Jan Boyd

James Cosmo as Allan Berwick

Maureen Beattie as Eileen Berwick

Daniel Portman Brian Berwick

Anneika Rose as Anne Dias

Bhav Joshi as David Howden

Fear trailer

You can watch the tense, thrilling trailer for Fear right here.

Fear premieres on Prime Video on Tuesday 4th March - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.