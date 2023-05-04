The show stars Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde and tells the story of Tom, a young man who was abandoned as a baby but was rescued and raised by a country gentleman, Squire Allworthy.

ITVx's latest original drama Tom Jones adapts Henry Fielding's 1749 novel, The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling into a four-part series.

He went on to become a charming and kind man who is popular with the ladies, but is unable to escape the status given to him by his low birth.

So, as viewers dive into the series, who else stars in it and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Tom Jones on ITVX.

Tom Jones cast: who stars in the ITVX series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Tom Jones. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Solly McLeod as Tom Jones

Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western

Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston

James Fleet as Squire Allworthy

Alun Armstrong as Squire Western

Shirley Henderson as Aunt Western

Felicity Montagu as Aunt Bridget

Pearl Mackie as Honour

James Wilbraham as Blifil

Dean Lennox Kelly as Black George

Susannah Fielding as Mrs Waters

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Fitzpatrick

Daniel Rigby as Partridge

Janine Duvitski as Mrs Wilkins

Lucy Fallon as Molly

Tamzin Merchant as Aunt Harriet

Solly McLeod plays Tom Jones

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Tom Jones? Tom is a young man who was abandoned as a baby, rescued and adopted by a country gentleman called Squire Allworthy. He grew up to be kind, handsome, free-spirited and popular with the ladies, but he cannot escape his lowly birth.

Where have I seen Solly McLeod? McLeod is best known for appearing in series such as Outlander, House of the Dragon and The Rising.

Sophie Wilde plays Sophia Western

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Sophia Western? Sophia is a wealthy heiress who Tom falls in love with, but she is being forced into a marriage with William Blifil. She runs away from home to escape marrying him.

Where have I seen Sophie Wilde? Wilde is known for having previously appeared in the series Eden and You Don't Know Me.

Hannah Waddingham plays Lady Bellaston

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Lady Bellaston? Lady Bellaston is Sophia's beguiling but dangerous aunt who will stop at nothing to destroy Tom and Sophia's relationship.

Where have I seen Hannah Waddingham? Waddingham is known for her roles in Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones, Sex Education and Krypton, while she has also appeared in Not Going Out, Bad Education, Willow and Les Misérables.

James Fleet plays Squire Allworthy

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Squire Allworthy? Squire Allworthy is a country gentleman who adopted Tom when he was a baby.

Where have I seen James Fleet? Fleet is known for his roles in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sense and Sensibility, Mr Turner and The Lost King, as well as in series such as The Vicar of Dibley, Bridgerton, Unforgotten, Outlander, Death in Paradise and Bad Education.

Alun Armstrong plays Squire Western

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Squire Western? Squire Western is Sophia's hard drinking but loving grandfather.

Where have I seen Alun Armstrong? Armstrong is known for his roles in series such as New Tricks, Breeders, Garrow's Law, Little Dorrit, and Frontier and in films such as Funny Cow, Eragon, Van Helsing, Sleepy Hollow, and Braveheart.

Shirley Henderson plays Aunt Western

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Aunt Western? Aunt Western is Sophia's aunt.

Where have I seen Shirley Henderson? Henderson is best-known for her roles as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter film series, as Jude in Bridget Jones's Diary and as Gail in Trainspotting. She has also appeared in Anna Karenina, Filth, Okja, Greed, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Happy Valley, The Mandalorian and Doctor Who.

Felicity Montagu plays Aunt Bridget

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Aunt Bridget? Aunt Bridget is Blifil's mother and Tom's devoted aunt.

Where have I seen Felicity Montagu? Montagu is known for playing Lynn in numerous Alan Partridge projects, while she has also appeared in Bridget Jones's Diary, Doc Martin, Dad's Army, The Tunnel, Sally4Ever, The Durrells, Hullraisers and Beyond Paradise.

Pearl Mackie plays Honour

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Honour? Honour is Sophia's maid and her friend.

Where have I seen Pearl Mackie? Mackie is best-known for her role as Bill Potts in Doctor Who, while she has also appeared in Friday Night Dinner, The Long Call, and The Diplomat.

James Wilbraham plays Blifil

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Blifil? Blifil is Tom’s bitter cousin who Sophia is being forced to marry.

Where have I seen James Wilbraham? Wilbraham has previously appeared in Pobol y Cwm, In My Skin and SAS Rogue Heroes.

Dean Lennox Kelly plays Black George

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Black George? Black George is a poacher-turned-gamekeeper whose daughter charms Tom.

Where have I seen Dean Lennox Kelly? Kelly is best-known for his roles in Doctor Who, Shameless, Jamestown, The Walk In and Shadow and Bone.

Susannah Fielding plays Mrs Waters

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Mrs Waters? Mrs Waters is a married woman who Tom has an affair with.

Where have I seen Susannah Fielding? Fielding is best-known for her role as Jennie in This Time with Alan Partridge, while she has also appeared in Black Mirror, Life, I Want My Wife Back, The Great Indoors, The Cleaner, and Death on the Nile.

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Fitzpatrick

Mammoth Screen for ITV/ITVX

Who is Fitzpatrick? Fitzpatrick is Sophia's uncle by marriage.

Where have I seen Julian Rhind-Tutt? Rhind-Tutt has appeared in Britannia, Silent Witness, The Witcher, Man Vs Bee, The Larkins and Green Wing, while his film roles include Lucy, and Bridget Jones's Baby.

