Friday Night Dinner gets US remake at Amazon Freevee
The original series aired on Channel 4 between 2011 and 2020.
Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner is set to become the latest British comedy reimagined for the US, as Amazon Freevee has ordered a remake of the show straight to series.
The comedy about a middle class Jewish family who meet for dinner every Friday night originally ran from 2011 to 2020 and spanned six seasons.
This is the fourth time a US reboot of the show has been attempted, but the first that has got past the development stage, having been given a 10 episode season out of the gate.
The remake, which was first announced by Deadline, will stream on Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service. Like the original show it will follow two brothers in their 20s who go to their parents house for dinner each week.
The official synopsis for the series says: "If your 54-year-old dad has ever 'dabbed' while shirtless in front of your girlfriend, or your mom won’t stop bringing up that time when you had to be rushed to the paediatrician after an incident with a shampoo bottle, which is why your brother still calls you Pert Plus, you will relate to this show"
This will be the latest in a long line of American remakes of British comedies, which has included success stories like The Office, as well as those which failed to find an audience like the US Inbetweeners and Gavin & Stacey remake Us & Them.
The Friday Night Dinner remake comes from former Late Show with David Letterman writer Jon Beckerman, who will executive produce the show alongside Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, Caroline Leddy, Tristram Shapeero and creator of the original UK series, Robert Popper.
The original starred Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal and Mark Heap, with casting yet to be announced for the remake.
Friday Night Dinner is available to stream on All 4, while the US remake will be coming to Amazon Freevee. If you're looking for something else to watch take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.
