When his ex-girlfriend-turned-first-time-director Jodie (Blunt) runs into some trouble on the set of her debut feature, Seavers springs into action to try and save the movie and their relationship in the process – but things don’t quite go to plan.

While the box office performance of The Fall Guy was underwhelming, with the film amassing a mere $28.5 million from 4,002 North American venues in its debut, as Variety reported, the movie impressed critics worldwide, which could well translate to streaming numbers.

So, how can fans stream the film? Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Is The Fall Guy available to stream?

The Fall Guy is now available to stream on Peacock in the US, NBC’s streaming service.

The action-comedy dropped on the service on Friday 30th August. This includes the 20-minute longer extended cut and the theatrical cut.

Peacock is only available in the US, and fans in the UK will have to stay tuned for a streaming release date.

Where can I watch The Fall Guy in the UK?

Emily Blunt as Judy Moreno in The Fall Guy. Universal

The theatrical cut of the film is available to buy or rent at home from Prime Video, iTunes and Sky Store in the UK.

A UK streaming release date might not have been confirmed as yet, but we can hazard a guess based on the US streaming release date, which came just over a month after the film's DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K disc release.

With the film getting a physical release on 5th August in the UK, it could come to streaming on our shores at some point in September, but that's just speculation at this point and fans will have to wait and see.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Fall Guy is available to stream on Peacock in the US and purchased from Prime Video, iTunes and Sky Store in the UK. A UK streaming release date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.