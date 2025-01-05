Shocked at the news, they must decide whether they keep the son they have raised or reclaim their biological child.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by JP Delaney, the new series is one of the first to come from Rabbit Track Pictures, a production company founded by Kitty Kaletsky and Playing Nice lead James Norton.

As well as Norton, the cast includes the likes of Niamh Algar, James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay, who all play the leading roles as the two couples who face a life-altering dilemma.

But who's who? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of Playing Nice.

Playing Nice cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV drama

The full cast list for Playing Nice is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

James Norton as Pete

Niamh Algar as Maddie

James McArdle as Miles

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lucy

Theo Ogundipe as Ollie

Amy Morgan as Jen

Witney White as Maya

Sunetra Sarker as Anika

Alban Guo as Theo

Fraser Cornelissen as David

James Norton as Pete

James Norton as Pete in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Pete? A devoted father to Theo, Pete is a stay-at-home dad who gave up his career as a journalist. His world is turned upside down when he and Maddie are told the truth about their biological son, but Pete isn't immediately keen on the idea of swapping children.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his role and what people can expect of the series, Norton said: "We want to make them feel uncomfortable. That's the idea. It's definitely about tension and knottiness."

Where have I seen James Norton before? Norton is known for his starring roles in Grantchester, Happy Valley, War & Peace and McMafia. He has also had roles in Rogue Agent, Bob Marley: One Love and Joy, and is also set to star in King and Conqueror, as well as House of Guinness.

Niamh Algar as Maddie

Niamh Algar as Maddie in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Maddie? Maddie is a restaurant owner in Cornwall and is dedicated to her work, even if it means she works long shifts. She had a difficult time in the wake of her son's birth and is as surprised as Pete when they learn about their biological son, David. Unlike Pete, Maddie is keen to get to know David.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar before? Algar is known for her roles in The Virtues, Deceit, Raised by Wolves and MotherFatherSon. She has also starred in Suspect, Malpractice, Culprits and Mary & George.

James McArdle as Miles

James McArdle as Miles in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Miles? Miles is a successful property developer and is someone who is used to getting what he wants. He visits Maddie and Pete almost immediately after they learn the news of their son, and he is keen to get a two-way line of communication going between the families.

Where have I seen James McArdle before? McArdle has starred in Mare of Easttown, Life After Life, Andor and Sexy Beast.

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lucy

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lucy in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Lucy? Lucy is Miles's wife and is a lot more reserved than her charismatic husband. She is struggling to get her head around the reality of her son being switched at birth and is protective of David.

Where have I seen Jessica Brown Findlay before? Brown Findlay is known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Harlots, Brave New World and The Flatshare. She has also starred in Life After Life, Castlevania and Winter's Tale.

Theo Ogundipe as Ollie

Theo Ogundipe as Ollie in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Ollie? Ollie is one of the other head chefs at Maddie's restaurant and has become a good friend of hers, always there for her when the days are difficult.

Where have I seen Theo Ogundipe before? Ogundipe is known for his role as Ruben in Top Boy, but has also appeared in Wait For Me, Love Without Walls, EastEnders and Doctors.

Amy Morgan as Jen

Amy Morgan as Jen in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Jen? Jen is one of Maddie and Pete's friends, who is there for the couple as they struggle to come to terms with their new reality.

Where have I seen Amy Morgan before? Morgan has starred in No Time to Die, Mr Selfridge, Steeltown Murders and Showtrial. She has also had roles in We Live in Time, Call the Midwife and The Cleaner.

Witney White as Maya

Amy Morgan as Jen and Witney White as Maya in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Maya? Maya is married to Jen, and together, the pair try to help Maddie and Pete through one of the hardest points of their lives.

Where have I seen Witney White before? White has starred in DI Ray, Doctors, Holby City and Father Brown.

Sunetra Sarker as Anika

Sunetra Sarker as Anika in Playing Nice. ITV

Who is Anika? Anika is Pete and Maddie's lawyer, who is brought in when things start to get increasingly difficult between the two couples.

Where have I seen Sunetra Sarker before? Sarker is known for her roles in Casualty, Ackley Bridge, Broadchurch and Informer. She has also starred in The Bay and Professor T, as well as having appeared on Loose Women and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Playing Nice will air on ITV1 on Sunday 5th January at 9pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Monday and Sunday in the same timeslot.

