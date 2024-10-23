Speaking about what drew her to the film, Pugh told Vanity Fair she was thinking back to classic romance films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, when she first read the script for the film.

"Especially as Brits, we grow up with the quirkiest and most beautiful of love stories. And I think it’s been a long time since we’ve had one of those,” she said.

She added: "When I read it, I just fell in love with the idea of getting to be in one of those movies that will matter to a lot of people, and will live for a long time.

“And it’s about the simplest of things, which is that we are here, I personally believe, for one reason only: to love and be loved.”

If you’re not ready to bawl your eyes out in the cinema, the film will likely be available to watch from the comfort of your own home later this year.

Read on for everything you need to know about the movie's latest streaming options.

When is We Live in Time coming to streaming?

The movie’s production company, A24, has a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to bring its theatrical films to the streaming service in the US

So if you live in the US, Latin America, the Caribbean, you’ll be able to watch the film on Max at a later date, likely by the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

Where can I watch We Live in Time in the UK?

We Live in A Time. A24

UK fans have a little wait as We Live in Time isn't coming to cinemas on our shores until 1st January 2025.

A UK streaming release date is yet to be announced.

The film is distributed by StudioCanal in the UK and Ireland, meaning it likely won't land on Max in the UK, but fans will have to stay tuned for more details.

Before it lands on streaming, the film will be available to purchase or rent on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

Studios typically wait at least 45 days after a movie’s theatrical release before releasing the project on digital, meaning the earliest the film could arrive on streamers is around the end of November.

