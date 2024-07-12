The film is expected to launch at the Toronto Film Festival later this year and has just released its first trailer, but when exactly can UK audiences expect to see the film?

Read on for everything we know so far, as well as information on the full cast and plot and a chance to see that aforementioned trailer.

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September prior to receiving a limited theatrical release in the US from Friday 11th October 2024.

However, details of a UK release have not been revealed at this stage, and it is customary for viewers on this side of the Atlantic to have to wait a few months for potential awards season films to make their way to these shores, so there's a chance we might not get it until later in 2024 or even the beginning of 2025.

We'll post official news here as soon as we get it – for now, we'll just keep our fingers crossed that it isn't too long a wait.

We Live in Time cast

The film is led by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh – who will reportedly play their characters Tobias and Almut across several decades.

Meanwhile, the remaining cast members include Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Adam James, The Watch's Marama Corlett, Normal People's Aoife Hinds, Nikhil Parmar (Trollied), Heather Craney (Vera Drake) and artist Kara Lynch.

We Live in Time plot

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives.

"Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

"As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decades-spanning, deeply moving romance."

We Live in Time trailer

You can get a taste for the film by watching the trailer below:

