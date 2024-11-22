It sounds like a blast, and so when we spoke to Norton about Joy during the London Film Festival last month, we couldn't resist asking him what to expect from the series.

"We are half just over halfway through the first series, hence my very dark hair and everything – tinted eyebrows and all that jazz," he said.

"I'm playing an Irish man from Dublin, and it's really fun. It's a really, really fun job. Steven Knight is at his best, he's blessing us with these incredible scripts. And it's just a delight."

Expanding a little more on the show, he explained: "It's the Guinness world of 1860, at the moment they exploded onto the world and became this kind of international phenomenon. [It's] such an interesting time, politically."

And he added: "It's got beer, it's got this, like, eccentric family, we've got these, you know, Steven Knight characters all kind of jostling and playing, fighting, f**king. It's just, like, really exciting."

Read more:

The show was initially announced by Netflix back in March, with Knight commenting at the time: "The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.

"I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."

We can't wait!

