James Norton teases "incredible" Guinness drama from Peaky Blinders boss
Steven Knight's upcoming series House of Guinness is being produced for Netflix.
Happy Valley star James Norton is a busy man: as well as starring in new Netflix movie Joy and upcoming ITV series Playing Nice, he's got a couple of historical dramas in the pipeline.
One of those is House of Guinness, a new show from Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight which tells the story of the family behind the iconic Irish brewery, and also boasts Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle and Jack Gleeson among its cast.
It sounds like a blast, and so when we spoke to Norton about Joy during the London Film Festival last month, we couldn't resist asking him what to expect from the series.
"We are half just over halfway through the first series, hence my very dark hair and everything – tinted eyebrows and all that jazz," he said.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"I'm playing an Irish man from Dublin, and it's really fun. It's a really, really fun job. Steven Knight is at his best, he's blessing us with these incredible scripts. And it's just a delight."
Expanding a little more on the show, he explained: "It's the Guinness world of 1860, at the moment they exploded onto the world and became this kind of international phenomenon. [It's] such an interesting time, politically."
And he added: "It's got beer, it's got this, like, eccentric family, we've got these, you know, Steven Knight characters all kind of jostling and playing, fighting, f**king. It's just, like, really exciting."
Read more:
- James Norton on bursting into tears reading Joy script and Happy Valley memories
- Outlander stars know what the future is for Bree and Roger
The show was initially announced by Netflix back in March, with Knight commenting at the time: "The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.
"I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."
We can't wait!
House of Guinness is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.