Adapted by Malpractice writer Grace Ofori-Attah, we follow the couples as they must decide whether to keep the child they raised or take in their biological child.

As per the synopsis: "How far can each couple trust the real parents of their child – or even each other? As Pete and Maddie are stretched to breaking point, they realise they will stop at nothing to keep their family together."

As well as gripping twists and heart-wrenching performances, Playing Nice is also home to some stunning backdrops. But where was the ITV drama filmed? Read on to find out.

Playing Nice location guide: Where was the ITV drama filmed?

James McArdle as as Miles in Playing Nice. ITV

Taking a different turn from the original novel, Playing Nice was filmed in Cornwall rather than London, as set out in the book by JP Delaney.

As for exact locations, the village of Mevagissey in Cornwall was used for filming, as well as the Jubilee Pool in Penzance and, of course, Cornwall's stunning coastline, which was used for plenty of dramatic scenes.

Speaking about the decision to change the setting of the new ITV series from the English capital city, executive producer Kitty Kaletsky told RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening for the series that the choice was one that the team came to together with producers StudioCanal.

Kaletsky said: "The filming was incredible. Moving it was for various reasons, partly the kind of epic scale and beauty that you can see on-screen.

"The most pedestrian scene... there are no pedestrian scenes – you could be walking down the street in London and it feels sort of regular. Whereas walking along that coastline or wherever it is in Cornwall, it gives it a different flavour.

"But also, it felt really interesting to put these two couples in a tight-knit community. There's a kind of anonymity to London, which is really interesting to explore on-screen often. But with this, especially when we're playing with wealth and class and those issues as well, sort of blowing it all up by putting them in a small town felt really exciting."

Speaking about shooting in Cornwall, Kalestsky continued: "Shooting there was absolutely incredible, and I'd want to do it again. I mean, it was hard, because it's further from London than you may think – you are in the UK, but you're far away.

"The crews were incredible, the life on set was so vibrant. It was difficult, we were shooting from October [2023] to Christmas, so those cliffside scenes, you would literally get kind of blown away some days. We were having to constantly change our schedules."

Fellow executive producer and cast lead James Norton also said: "We were filming sort of from October onwards, so November, December.

"It wasn't too cold. Go to Cornwall off-season at the beginning of the autumn, it's heaven because all of the tourists go away. We were just... at the weekend, we'd be surfing. The water wasn't too cold. We were accepted by the locals, we had our local bar, it was really fun."

Playing Nice will air on ITV1 on Sunday 5th January at 9pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Monday and Sunday in the same timeslot.

