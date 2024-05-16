Speaking about what makes the series a fan favourite, Simpson said: "I think it’s because it's family friendly and caters to a wide audience group. Not everyone wants to see bloodshed and extreme violence all the time."

But will Granite Harbour be back for season 3? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential future instalment.

Will there be a Granite Harbour season 3?

Romario Simpson as Lindo and Hannah Donaldson as Bart in Granite Harbour. BBC Scotland/LA Productions

As of now, there's been no word on whether Granite Harbour is returning for season 3.

The second season premiered at the start of May 2024 after being confirmed back in August 2023.

The first season premiered in December 2022 so, judging from season 2, it could be a while yet until we hear anything about a potential third season, if it was to get greenlit.

We'll be sure to keep you updated.

When could a potential Granite Harbour season 3 release?

If the second season is anything to go by, if season 3 were to be given the go-ahead, we'd be looking at less than a year from announcement to premiere date.

Of course, that would be dependent on scheduling conflicts with the cast, production delays and the like, but if Granite Harbour was to be renewed for season 3 sometime soon, we could be looking at an early 2025 release date.

Who could return for a potential Granite Harbour season 3?

Granite Harbour. BBC/LA Productions,Robert Pereia Hind

In terms of who would be set to reprise their roles for a possible season 3, we'd expect much of the main cast to be making their Granite Harbour return.

That would most definitely mean we'd be expecting to see the likes of Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson return as RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo and DS Lara 'Bart' Bartlett.

Speaking about the scope for their characters, Donaldson said of returning for season 2: "There was so much still to discover about these characters. I’m delighted we were given the opportunity to play again.

"Second time around we have the chance to delve deeper. As a company, we have a shorthand in our working relationships too, so we hit the ground running. We know what the show is now; the genre, the tone, the audience etc.

"Hopefully, with each series we can build on the last and get bigger and better with each year."

A new character close to Lindo this season was his father Grantley, played by Patrick Robinson. As for whether or not he would be returning for more, it remains to be seen.

As per the nature of the series, we'd expect a new season to also bring with it a host of new characters and faces as the team investigate more cases.

The Granite Harbour cast we'd expect to return for a potential season 3 is as follows:

Romario Simpson as DC Davis Lindo

Hannah Donaldson as DS Lara 'Bart' Bartlett

Bhav Joshi as DI Jay Mallick

Dawn Steele as DCI Cora MacMillan

Michelle Jeram as DS Simone 'Monty' Montrose

Patrick Robinson as Grantley

What could a potential Granite Harbour season 3 be about?

In the very nature of police procedural dramas, we'd expect the new season of Granite Harbour to focus on a batch (or perhaps one or two) of new cases.

This latest season has seen the Major Investigations Team immersed further in Aberdeen’s criminal underworld.

There was also the case of a pregnant stowaway suspecting that her partner was killed on their journey across the sea, which pulled the characters in very different directions, and saw conflicts arise within the team.

As for what they could be set to investigate in a potential season 3, we're sure it'll be just as gritty and hard-hitting as seasons 1 and 2.

Is there a trailer for a potential Granite Harbour season 3?

No! As the series is yet to actually be renewed for a third instalment, there is of course no trailer to be found as of now.

However, you can watch the trailer for season 2 on the BBC website.

Granite Harbour seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

