Well, artist Sam Fender has now teased that Cooper will be starring in his latest music video for the single Little Bit Closer.

Sharing a still and brief snapshot of the video to his Instagram and X account, Fender didn't tag or mention Cooper but many were quick to realise that the young star had been featured. Confirming the news, Cooper had also reposted the same image to his Instagram Stories.

It's not the first time that Fender has featured a prominent actor in one of his music videos, with the singer and musician having previously worked with fellow Adolescence star and writer Stephen Graham for his Spit Of You music video in 2021.

In that video, Graham acted as Fender's father and like a full circle Adolescence moment, the video was directed by Philip Barantini.

Since then, Fender has also collaborated with Ripley star Andrew Scott in his People Watching video, which was released earlier this year.

As of now, no other details about Cooper's role in Little Bit Closer have been revealed or who has directed it but we're sure it's set to be another poignant music video.

In Adolescence, Cooper took the lead as Jamie Miller, a teenager who has been arrested on suspicion of killing his classmate Katie.

Rather than being a whodunnit, the series looked more into why Jamie committed the vicious act and examined the role of incel culture and social media as part of the rising levels of misogyny within young boys.

Since its release, the series has become a star in Netflix's streaming crown, making ratings history, sparking conversation and even having real-world impact within UK Parliament.

While the story is very much self-contained, the possibility of a second season hasn't been ruled out with Graham confirming that "there's the possibility of developing another story" in an interview with Variety.

