While many viewers find it hard to believe that Cooper has never acted in anything else prior to Adolescence, it seems as though the stars are aligning for a great career, as his next role is already confirmed – and it's in a major movie.

Cooper is set to feature in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, the all-star film adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel of the same name, and is confirmed to portray a young Heathcliff.

Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to play the older version of the character alongside Margot Robbie, but Cooper will be portraying the younger version of the well-known literary character.

At the time of the casting announcement (via Variety), Adolescence hadn't yet been released, but Cooper has since confirmed that they have a couple of weeks left of filming Wuthering Heights.

He told Variety: "It’s been going really well. I’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously it's not one-shot anymore! So I’m getting used to that. But it’s been amazing. Emerald’s lovely."

In fact, his role in Wuthering Heights came about due to Adolescence, with the 15-year-old revealing that co-star Stephen Graham actually recommended his own agent to Cooper.

Cooper revealed: "So Maddi [Bonura, from Independent Talent] came and watched a bit of episode 1, and I got Wuthering Heights."

While Cooper doesn't yet have anything else lined up, he did reveal that he hopes to keep acting, and also hopes to work with Adolescence director Philip Barantini again.

As for Wuthering Heights, the film marks a reunion between Fennell and Elordi, after they worked together on Saltburn.

Having also directed Promising Young Woman and with a cast that includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver, it's safe to say that plenty are anticipating the Wuthering Heights adaptation.

