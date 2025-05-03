Last week's episode saw Rida working with surgeon Russell Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) in theatre, with Rida relishing the chance to continue learning from such a skilled professional.

As per his character synopsis, Whitelaw is "a top-tier surgeon who has commanded the operating room for years with his unmatched skill and domineering personality."

But things took a tragic turn as Russell came up behind Rida during the operation and assaulted her, leading to her struggling to continue and being asked to leave.

Sarah Seggari as Rida Amaan in Casualty. BBC Studios

Speaking about what's set to come for Rida as she prepares to report Russell, the actress told Metro: "It’s only going to be more explosive. It’s going to have some twists and turns I really don’t think you’ll be expecting. It was a joy to film.

"You’ll see a very different side of Rida that we haven’t seen in the two years she’s been on telly. That was really fun to play."

Also noting the impact of the storyline after the episode was released, Seggari said: "I think it’s something like one in eight women have been sexually assaulted in the world and that really played in my mind going forward from this ep, that every one in eight women that Rida encounters, or Sarah encounters, in the world will have been through something like that. It shifted my brain into a different way of thinking, I guess."

Part of the new 12-part Internal Affairs box set of Casualty, episodes continue airing each Saturday evening and has so far also introduced Call the Midwife star Olly Rix in his Casualty debut as new clinical lead Flynn Byron.

The synopsis for Internal Affairs adds: "As the new clinical lead consultant at Holby City ED, Flynn joins the NHS fresh from a tour of duty.

"He’s a man with a purpose, and with a fierce resolve to make a difference. He faces the challenge of instilling change in a system weighed down by bureaucracy, all the while grappling with the trauma he has experienced and a deception that threatens to be his undoing."

On his new role in the medical drama, Rix exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "[It's] radically different. I love Flynn. I've really enjoyed playing this character and bringing this character to life and putting him together, and now getting to the point where he's about to go on screen and meet an audience."

Casualty continues at 9:20pm on Saturday 3rd May on BBC One. The episode will be available from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

