In an added treat for avid fans, all six episodes will be available to stream as a box set that very night, meaning you'll have the option to be among the first to experience all of the show's trademark twists and turns.

Trigger Point season 3's premiere date was announced in a tense new TV spot broadcast on ITV1 today. See here:

Trigger Point follows Lana Washington (McClure), a Metropolitan Police explosives officer (or 'expo'), who has already faced down two catastrophic terror campaigns in London – each incurring a deeply personal cost.

Among the loved ones she has lost in these battles are her radicalised brother Billy (House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell), former lover DCI Youngblood (Adolescence's Mark Stanley) and fellow expo Joel Nutkins (The Hack's Adrian Lester).

The high-profile killings have effectively demonstrated that no one is safe in Trigger Point, so expect the unexpected as the series bursts back onto screens later this month.

The new teaser follows an earlier trailer (see below) which gave more insight into what we can expect from this chapter, including new additions to the cast Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) and Jason Flemyng (Prime Target).

They join returnees Eric Shango (Danny), Nabil Elouahabi (Hass), Natalie Simpson (DS Helen Morgan) and Maanuv Thiara (DCI Amar Batra), who are back to fight another day – but who will be left by the season 3 finale?

Trigger Point season 3 is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 26th October 2025.

