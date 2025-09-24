To this day, Davies has never revealed the true identity of his source, referring to them only by the codename Mr Apollo, inspiring The Hack producers to enlist some well-known celebrities for the character's tongue-in-cheek introduction.

Nick attends a covert meeting with Mr Apollo at a swanky London address, informing viewers in a 'fourth wall' break that "some guesses have been made" as to who they might really be.

What follows is a comical sequence in which Tennant's reporter opens the door to a series of TV personalities, debunking each one in turn before Adrian Lester's portrayal of Apollo finally appears at the end.

Participants of the skit are comedian Harry Hill (dubbed a "bad guess"), TV presenter Konnie Huq, sports journalist Gabby Logan and chat show host Jonathan Ross.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the launch of The Hack, producers Joe Williams and Patrick Spence shared how they arranged those rapid fire cameos for the series premiere.

Jordan Renzo as James Murdoch and Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch in The Hack ITV Studios / Stan

"I remember it was a few weeks before we started filming it, and the brief from Lewis [Arnold, director] was 'find me four celebrities' – and that was it," began Williams.

"And so we went about digging and researched to see who might be allies of the drama, and called in a few personal favours here and there – and thankfully, we couldn't have been luckier to get those four. They were terrific."

Spence continued: "I hope it looks like they were up for a laugh, and they were, but also, I hope it shows in the depth of casting we've got across the piece that everyone wanted to be a part of bringing this story into the light.

"Whether that was to do a brief comedy cameo or to play [a major role], everyone has played their part."

He concluded: "I think you'll find that Jonathan Ross and all of the others jumped at the chance to be part of saying, 'something wrong happened here, and this is our way of contributing to that conversation'."

Of course, those aren't the only familiar faces that viewers can expect to see over the course of The Hack's seven episodes.

Robert Carlyle, Toby Jones, Katherine Kelly and Eve Myles join Tennant in the main cast, while the supporting line-up includes Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch and Dougray Scott as former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

On those castings, Williams said that Scott "fit the bill" perfectly and that Pemberton differentiates himself from past "screen Murdochs" by being younger than the real man was at the time, "but comfortable with being in the make-up chair".

No doubt that's what nine seasons of Inside No. 9 will do for you!

The Hack is available to stream on ITVX. New episodes air Wednesdays on ITV1.

