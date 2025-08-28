The Hack will follow events that took place between 2002 and 2012, charting the investigation into the phone-hacking scandal that led to the shutting down of the News of the World.

Tennant will star as investigative journalist Nick Davies, while Carlyle will appear as former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook and Mr Bates vs The Post Office Toby Jones as former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

Penned by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, the series will follow Davies as he looks into claims of illegal activities at the News of the World, while a parallel storyline will follow Cook as he investigates the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

David Tennant as Nick Davies in The Hack. ITV

Behind the camera, the series is being directed by Lewis Arnold, whose previous work includes Time, Sherwood and The Long Shadow.

Also starring in The Hack are Rose Leslie (Miss Austen), Dougray Scott (Crime), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Katherine Kelly (Protection), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Neil Maskell (Hijack) and Lara Pulver (Spooks).

Plus, there are roles for Lee Ingleby (The Long Shadow), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Lisa McGrillis (Rivals), Sean Pertwee (The Night Caller) and Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet).

Richard Pepple (The Rig), Nadia Albina (Passenger), Phil Davis (Whitechapel), Ace Bhatti (Alex Rider) and Charlie Brooks (EastEnders) round out the line-up.

Toby Jones, Terence Maynard, Nadia Albina and David Tennant in The Hack. ITV

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about the new series, Thorne teased some intriguing details on what's to come, explaining: "What we're doing is both technical and artistic at the same time, and we're trying to marry the two.

"We've taken some risks in how we tell the story, quite deliberate risks in the same way that Adolescence took risks in how it told the story.

"We don't tell the show conventionally. My instinct is that audiences are hungry for unconventional storytelling. I could be totally wrong but that's my instinct right now."

The Hack is an ITV Studios co-production with Stan in Australia in association with AC Chapter One and One Shoe Films.

The Hack is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

