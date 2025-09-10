Fans will also be pleased to hear that episodes will also become available to stream on ITVX before the series' scheduled ITV1 slot.

Penned by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, the drama unfolds primarily from the perspective of investigative journalist Nick Davies (Tennant), the investigative journalist who helped uncover evidence of phone-hacking at News of the World, and former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook (Robert Carlyle), who led enquiries into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

The cast also features Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones as former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger, and Inside No. 9 star Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch.

They're joined by the likes of Rose Leslie (Miss Austen), Dougray Scott (Crime), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Katherine Kelly (Protection), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Neil Maskell (Hijack) and Lara Pulver (Spooks).

Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch and Jordan Renzo as James Murdoch. ITV

Lee Ingleby (The Long Shadow), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Lisa McGrillis (Rivals), Sean Pertwee (The Night Caller), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet) and Richard Pepple (The Rig) also star.

The cast is rounded out by Nadia Albina (Passenger), Phil Davis (Whitechapel), Ace Bhatti (Alex Rider) and Charlie Brooks (EastEnders).

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, Thorne revealed that the new series will show a "completely different side" to Tennant and Carlyle.

"The Hack is a completely different side to David Tennant, an aspect of him that you've never seen before," he said. "It's [Robert] Carlyle doing something very different, too.

"It's about the phone hacking scandal, but it's the phone hacking scandal from the inside of it; it's two sides of the same coin that then reveal the truth of what was going on during that time."

The Hack is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 24th September.

