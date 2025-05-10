"Not everyone who worked on TP3 is in this pic but every crew & cast member has made it my favourite TP to date!

"Thank you SO much everyone, I’ve loved every single day of this shoot with you all.

"Can’t wait for you all to watch their hard work and talents hit the @itv screen!"

The new instalment follows on from the dramatic season 2 finale, which saw Lana kidnapped by a terror cell, having to choose between her job and those she cares for most.

Season 3 will see Lana and co investigating a bomb threat that "reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta".

"Someone is targeting individuals, and demanding revenge," reads the official synopsis.

"Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim."

Predictably tense stuff from the Jed Mercurio-produced drama!

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Mark Stanley as DCI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point season 2. ITV

The renewal of the series was confirmed as viewing figures remained strong for the ITV show's second outing, with the channel’s head of drama, Polly Hill, saying at the time: "I am delighted that Trigger Point will be returning for a third series and Vicky McClure will be reprising her role as Lana Washington.

"The whole cast are amazing in this series... there's going to be lots more twists and turns and of course explosions in this third series, viewers are going to love it."

As for what those twists and turns will be, we will have to wait and see – and when we’ll get to see is anybody’s guess, as even McClure herself has admitted she has "no idea" when to expect the show’s return.

We’ll keep you updated once a release date is locked in.

Trigger Point seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on ITVX.

Ad

If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.