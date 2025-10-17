Fearless, the acclaimed 2017 crime drama led by the late Helen McCrory, is now available to stream in full on Netflix.

It sees McCrory, who memorably starred as Shelby clan matriarch Polly in Peaky Blinders, play Emma Banville.

Human rights lawyer Emma takes on the case of Kevin Russell – a man who claims he is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of a schoolgirl – and soon uncovers disturbing truths.

The six-part series, which originally aired on ITV, also stars Jonathan Forbes, John Bishop and Wunmi Mosaku in supporting roles.

The series is penned by Homeland's Patrick Harbinson, who said in a statement when the drama was announced back in 2016: “Fearless is a legal thriller, but one that’s written in the crash zone where law and politics collide."

He added: "Much of the work I’ve done in America in the last 10 years (24, Person of Interest, Homeland) has been about life in the post 9/11 (and post 7/7) world. The so-called War on Terror has put serious stress on the ordinary workings of the law."

He continued: "National security justifies all sorts of police and state over-reach – and the great majority of us are prepared to accept this. So I wanted to create a character who challenges these assumptions, who fights for those outside the normal run of society, and who is uncompromising, difficult, and completely indifferent to unpopularity and danger. The result was Emma Blunt and Fearless…"

Meanwhile, McCrory said: “When l was at drama school l was inspired by Prime Suspect, watching as Britain led the way in creating strong female characters to lead their dramas."

She called Fearless “a thriller that starts deceptively small, then begins crossing borders to different cultures and continents”.

Fearless is available to stream now on Netflix.

