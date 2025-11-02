Dougary Scott stars alongside Harry Potter legend Shirley Henderson (yes, Moaning Myrtle!) in the unsettling first look trailer at new Channel 4 drama Summerwater.

The new six-part Scottish drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Sarah Moss and boasts plenty of atmosphere in this promo, which airs on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday 2nd November 2025).

Summerwater has been adapted by Utopia scribe John Donnelly and is directed by TV crime drama veterans Robert McKillop and Fiona Walton.

The footage teases a non-linear narrative as a destructive event in a Scottish holiday park prompts questions about the dramatic lives of those in residence.

The official synopsis from Channel 4 reads: "Set predominantly at a remote loch-side Scottish holiday cabin park, Summerwater looks at the simmering tensions between holidaymakers that eventually erupt into a devastating climax."

The synopsis continues: "Weaving together the lives of several families as they navigate unspoken conflicts, private dilemmas, and fleeting moments of beauty from their disparate cabins, the story flashes back to dramatic events in key characters’ lives before their holiday which may have consequences in the present."

Channel 4 itself boasts that the show is "thrilling and compulsive" and "character-led".

Could this be a classic whodunnit? Or something all the more disturbing?

Alongside Scott and Henderson, who are visible in the trailer, the drama also features performances from Blue Lights favourite Valene Kane, Showtrial's Anna Próchniak, House of the Dragon actor Gabriel Scott, Vigil's Anders Hayward, and The White Lotus season 3 actor Arnas Fedaravičiu.

We'll have to see who is playing a guilty party when the drama finally arrives on our screens...

Summerwater airs on Channel 4 in November.

