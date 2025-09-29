In the first-look picture above, we can see Jones and Leslie on location, wrapped up and ready to go. The snowy location certainly makes for a fitting backdrop to tell an eerie new story.

As per the synopsis, "their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead".

It continues: "Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

While there are a few returning faces, the new season boasts a majority brand new cast. Joining Jones and Leslie are Jeppe Beck Laursen (The Last), Tornike Gogrichiani (Extraction 2), Steven Miller (Dept. Q), Benjamin Wainwright (Maigret), Artur Zai Barrera (The Old Man), Jordan Duvigneau (Mood) and Kaisa Hammarlund (Hijack).

Rose Leslie and Suranne Jones in Vigil. BBC

Other new Vigil casting additions include Adam Fidusiewicz (FBI International), Naomi Yang (Under Salt Marsh), Eric Godon (In Bruges), Conor Berry (Karen Pirie), Amy Manson (Rebus), Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Steven Cree (All of You), Killian Coyle (Shetland), Derek Riddell (Industry), Alma Prelec (Secret Service) Dawn Sievewright (Undertow) and Shereen Cutkelvin (Summerwater).

As of yet, details around all of their roles remain under wraps but we can assume they will all be caught up in the new mystery and may have the eye of suspicion rest on them.

On the announcement of production getting under way and the new cast, writer Tom Edge said: “I'm grateful to the BBC and World Productions for backing the ambition of a story that takes Vigil to the Arctic.

"This series grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow's world: melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits.”

Read more:

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, also added: “We are thrilled to be kicking off filming series three of Vigil with Suranne and Rose in the epic arctic landscapes of Svalbard and welcome our most multinational cast to date, as well as featuring new and established Scottish talent.”

Returning cast members include Gary Lewis (Franklin) as Detective Superintendent Robertson, Dominic Mafham (Little Disasters) as Sir Ian Downing and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell) returns as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten’s daughter.

The third season of Vigil was announced earlier this year, with Jones saying at the time that she was "sure it will be a thrill ride", while Leslie explained that "this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!".

The last season of Vigil saw Kirsten stay home in Scotland while Amy investigated a chilling drone attack in the Middle East. Now, with them both set to be in the depths of a new case, we're sure there will be plenty of twists ahead – and we cannot wait.

Vigil seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.