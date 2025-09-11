The members of that team are played by Elizabeth Berrington, Christian Cooke and Karan Gill, with Talisa García also set to star.

Elsewhere, the trailer shows off plenty of dramatic views of Spain, some high-octane action and the implication that Bert and Sam will almost certainly be going rogue. You can watch it right here now.

Jones said of working with Whittaker: "I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."

The synopsis for Frauds says that Bert and Sam's friendship is "toxic but darkly funny", while teasing that "when Bert is released from prison on compassionate grounds, it’s Sam she calls, and it’s Sam she needs to help her carry out one last epic job".

The synopsis continues: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime. Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker star in Frauds. ITV

"Set against the epic rolling hills of southern Spain and the dark criminal underbelly that casts a shadow over the glistening coast, Frauds is a complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival."

Frauds was created by Jones and screenwriter Anne-Marie O'Connor, with the duo having previously collaborated on 2023 ITV drama Maryland.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

