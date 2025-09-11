Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones star in first-look trailer for thrilling new heist drama
Frauds is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.
The first trailer has been released for Frauds, ITV's new heist thriller starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker, which is set to air this autumn.
The trailer introduces us to Jones's character Bert and Whittaker's Sam, and sees them putting together a team to steal a painting from the biggest gallery in Spain.
The members of that team are played by Elizabeth Berrington, Christian Cooke and Karan Gill, with Talisa García also set to star.
Elsewhere, the trailer shows off plenty of dramatic views of Spain, some high-octane action and the implication that Bert and Sam will almost certainly be going rogue. You can watch it right here now.
Jones said of working with Whittaker: "I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."
The synopsis for Frauds says that Bert and Sam's friendship is "toxic but darkly funny", while teasing that "when Bert is released from prison on compassionate grounds, it’s Sam she calls, and it’s Sam she needs to help her carry out one last epic job".
The synopsis continues: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime. Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.
"Set against the epic rolling hills of southern Spain and the dark criminal underbelly that casts a shadow over the glistening coast, Frauds is a complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival."
Frauds was created by Jones and screenwriter Anne-Marie O'Connor, with the duo having previously collaborated on 2023 ITV drama Maryland.
Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.