But for those keen to watch it as soon as possible, all episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am before its BBC Three debut.

The series stars not only Wood, but also Suranne Jones and Emmy award-winning Owen Cooper, who recently blew audiences away in Netflix's Adolescence.

Owen Cooper in Film Club. BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall

The series follows Evie (Wood) who hasn't left the house in six months after a 'wobble' but things are different one night at film club, as Noa (Nabhaan Rizwan) has big news.

As per the synopsis, a dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, and for the first time, Evie and Noa are forced to consider that they might be more than just friends.

The BBC has also released a trailer, offering a first glimpse at Evie and her film club, who deck her mum's garage out in whatever the movie calls for, and gives Evie the chance to spend a few uninterrupted hours with her best friend.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Also starring in the series are Arian Nik (Daddy Issues) and Fola Evans-Akingbola (The Night Agent) as film club members Kam and Samantha respectively and co-creator Ralph Davis is the film club's newest member, Dominic. Lisa McGrillis (Rivals) stars as Suz' friend and neighbour, Steph.

Speaking of the series, Wood said: "When Ralph and I met a decade ago we knew pretty much instantly that we wanted to create something together and this feels deeply organic and idiosyncratic and right.

"Jamie at Gaumont has been the most incredible collaborator and the BBC is the perfect home. Three of the most essential things to me have always been writing stories, watching films and acting so the fact I get to write a story ABOUT watching films AND act in it is beyond joyful.”

Film Club begins on Tuesday 7th October at 10pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Add Film Club to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.