Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew will all reprise their roles and welcome a host of guest stars, some of whom have featured in the likes of EastEnders, Doctor Who and Happy Valley.

Episodes one and two, which were co-written by Daniel Rusteau and Robert Thorogood, star Nigel Harman (EastEnders), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Jacqueline Boatswain (After the Flood), Sarah Alexander (Art Detectives), Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax) and Jason Merrells (Happy Valley).

Peter Davison as Geoffrey in The Marlow Murder Club season 3. UKTV/Robbie Gray

Meanwhile, episodes three and four, written by Amy Reith, will feature comedy legend Harry Enfield (Miss Marple – The Moving Finger). The final two episodes, penned by Julia Gilbert, will star Cherie Lunghi (Strike), Adrian Lukis (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Alastair Mackenzie (The Crown).

Season 3 follows Judith, Suzie and Becks now members of an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik's crime solving gang and they are bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders.

Jacqueline Boatswain as Debbie in The Marlow Murder Club season 3. UKTV/Robbie Gray

The synopsis teases: "From the sudden death of the town's beloved mayor – the nicest man in Marlow – to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community. They'll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?"

Season 3 was announced earlier this year, with Claire Hookway, commissioning executive for UKTV, commenting: "Following the huge success of the first two series, we’re thrilled to return with another instalment where Judith, Suzie, Becks, and our police team are faced with three puzzling new mysteries to solve.

"We’re excited to treat the audience to more joyous fun in the beautiful town of Marlow, with many surprises and clever twists in store."

The Marlow Murder Club returns to U and U&DRAMA in 2026. Stream all episodes of the previous series for free on U.

