The series, which has been created by Jones and her Maryland co-writer Anne-Marie O'Connor, sees Jones play Bert, a conwoman who is released from prison on compassionate grounds, and calls her friend Sam, played by Whittaker, with the offer to team up and pull off the art heist of the century.

The synopsis for the series says: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime.

"Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it’s the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both.

Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones star in Frauds. ITV / Monumental Television

"Set against the epic rolling hills of southern Spain and the dark criminal underbelly that casts a shadow over the glistening coast, Frauds is a complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival."

The series also stars Elizabeth Berrington, Christian Cooke, Karan Gill and Talisa García.

Jones has most recently been seen starring in Netflix thriller Hostage, while she will also appear in Aimee Lou Wood's upcoming romantic comedy-drama Film Club.

Meanwhile, Whittaker starred in Toxic Town earlier this year and returned to Doctor Who for Ncuti Gatwa's final episode.

Her Paramount+ thriller series One Night has also recently arrived on ITV, and she will soon be seen in the BBC's adaptation of acclaimed theatrical production Dear England.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 5th October at 9pm.

