*Warning: Riot Women spoilers ahead.*

This article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting.

"Oh, it definitely doesn’t feel final," Rosalie Craig told RadioTimes.com about where Sally Wainwright signed off at the end of Riot Women’s first outing.

The BBC has yet to announce what the future holds for the drama, which revolves around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

"But I know there’s a great will to have another season," added Craig. "I’m certainly not done with Kitty, so I’d like to have another go at that."

So, how did the six-parter wrap up? And what's next?

Read on for a breakdown of Riot Women’s ending.

Riot Women ending explained

In the finale, Kitty narrowly avoided a third stint behind bars after the criminal damage case against her collapsed.

After she had let rip on Gavin's convertible, he left his wife, reconciled with Kitty, and then assaulted her—a charge he was due in court for in a few weeks. Gavin had also claimed he didn’t know who Kitty was when she damaged his car, which undermined his credibility as a witness, leaving Kitty free to perform at the Hebden Bridge festival with the Riot Women.

Before her court date, Kitty repaired her relationship with Beth and the rest of the band—though Yvonne may not be entirely convinced she's turned over a new leaf—after disappearing during an altercation with Tom's father-in-law, Graham, following the talent contest.

Graham had made an obscene sexual remark toward her—a habit, apparently—but Kitty managed to brush it off. It was his insistence that she reveal Tom’s biological father, however, that triggered a deep-seated rage, and she punched him, further straining her relationship with her son.

Despite this, Kitty and Tom had reached a positive, stable place by the series end, with Tom unexpectedly turning up at court to support her and beginning to understand Kitty in a way he hadn’t during their earlier encounters.

But the very end hinted at potential upheaval: just after their first gig following the recording of their single Red (big up Jenny Lennox, not Bollocks), Kitty received a call from her dad, who is currently in prison.

Earlier in the episode, she visited him for the first time in years to ask about the men who had raped her at age 12—one of whom is Tom's biological father–and after doing some digging, he had the answers she'd been looking for.

One had died after being stabbed, but two were still alive—one of them an undercover officer who later became a detective chief superintendent before retiring.

"I've got an address. What you gonna do then, love? Have you decided?" her dad asked.

Lorraine Ashbourne, Rosalie Craig, Joanna Scanlan, Amelia Bullmore and Tamsin Greig in Riot Women. BBC

Previously, Kitty had confided in Holly that she might take matters into her own hands rather than involve the police: "I might want to deal with it myself."

So, what's a girl to do? Choosing vengeance could have far-reaching consequences for her, Tom, Beth, and the band—who now seem poised to take the world by storm. Will Kitty instead protect her peace—and a future that, for the first time, has the potential to truly nourish her and set her free?

Elsewhere…

Beth has found a new lease on life thanks to Kitty. After previously attempting suicide, she's now finding peace and purpose making music with her adopted son's biological mother—who would have thought it?

Holly gave Nisha a dossier detailing PC Rudy Rudenko's heinous crimes, including sharing photos of her online after her brutal assault. She had been hesitant to report him previously, fearing inaction or repercussions—but now, armed with proof, will she finally act?

Meanwhile, Holly and Yvonne’s mum, Nancy, is struggling with worsening dementia, prompting Holly to suggest she move in with one of them. And who knows what painfully awkward dating anecdotes the former police officer might share in future episodes?

Jess has also reconciled with her daughter Chloe, who moved back above the pub with her kids—and with Jess’s former nemesis Inez, whom Chloe had been secretly dating and whom Jess has since forgiven. That peace, however, will surely evaporate when Chloe calls Gerry 'Geriatric' again.

And what's next for the Riot Women, who rocked the local festival and now look set to take their music even further?

If you need help and advice on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance and support.

Riot Women airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

