The BBC and Magic Light Pictures previously confirmed that The Scarecrows' Wedding has been adapted for a festive feature, and a first look at 2025's animation has now been revealed.

The Scarecrows' Wedding. Magic Light Pictures

The lovely story follows Betty O'Barley and Harry O'Hay, who are preparing for their big day when trouble arrives in the form of the smooth-talking Reginald Rake.

As ever, the voice cast is packed to the brim with stars of the screen, with Slow Horses actress Sophie Okonedo acting as the narrator for the story.

Jessie Buckley will play Betty O'Barley and Domhnall Gleeson will star as Harry O'Hay.

Gavin & Stacey favourite Rob Brydon, who's returning for his 13th Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation, will play the rogue, Reginald Rake.

Brydon said: "I’ve been lucky enough to appear in every Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptation so far, and Reginald Rake has to be one of the most enjoyable characters yet. He’s vain, charming, and utterly unreliable - a proper cad! Playing him has been enormous fun."

Okonedo added: "What I love about The Scarecrows’ Wedding is that it feels timeless, it’s a story about love, loyalty and finding out what really matters. Narrating it has been a joy, and I can’t wait for families to enjoy it together this Christmas."

Last year's adaptation, Tiddler, was seen by 7.3 million viewers and secured the highest Christmas Day audience share for a Magic Light Pictures film since The Gruffalo in 2009.

Fans of the adaptations can catch them all on BBC iPlayer.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air this Christmas on the BBC.

