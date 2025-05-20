The half-hour animated special is the 13th adaptation from best-selling picture book duo Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding follows Betty O’Barley (Buckley) and Harry O’Hay (Gleeson), two devoted scarecrows planning a wedding to remember.

As per the official synopsis of the Magic Light Pictures production: "When Harry insists on leaving the farm to collect one last thing for their big day, a smooth-talking scarecrow named Reginald Rake (Brydon) swoops in with plans of his own. Chaos follows, and soon Betty’s in danger and everything’s at risk.

"Can Harry get back in time and save the day? Full of heart, humour and adventure, this is the joyful tale about loyalty, love and learning that the most important thing isn’t a grand gesture – it’s simply being together."

Harry O'Hay (voiced by Domhnall Gleeson in the adaptation). BBC / Magic Light Pictures

Donaldson says this latest adaptation is her favourite of all of the books she has created with Scheffler.

"It's a love story set on a farm by the sea," she explained. "And the story contains a lot of comedy and a Hollywood-style villain. (I thought of David Niven when I created that character.) The cast has brought such warmth and playfulness to the characters of Betty and Harry and the various animals, and Reginald Rake played by Rob Brydon is a real cad!"

On playing O’Barley, Buckley said: "I love this story. The film has so many beautiful little moments but I love the scene where the first glimmers of love get expressed between Harry and Betty – the anxiety and the tentativeness around that.

"They’re both edging closer and closer to being in the relationship, realising that they want to be together… we’ve all been there. It’s all about young love, and recognising what’s important to you in life. "

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our enduring partnership with Julia, Axel and Magic Light Pictures, and can’t wait to bring the Scarecrows’ big day to millions of viewers across the UK this Christmas. Much like the wedding itself, this charming, funny and exquisitely animated adventure has all the perfect ingredients.”

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert and is produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose.

Last Christmas's animation, Tiddler, received 7.3 million viewers, which is the highest audience share on Christmas Day a Magic Light adaptation has received since The Gruffalo in 2009.

The rest of the beloved Julia Donaldson adaptations are available on BBC iPlayer.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air on BBC One this Christmas.

